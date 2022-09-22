https://sputniknews.com/20220922/ukraine-conflict-affects-african-countries-negatively-kenyan-president-says-at-unga-1101072727.html

Ukraine Conflict Has Adverse Effect on African Countries, Says Kenyan President At UNGA

The developing crisis in Ukraine has negative affects for the world's poorest countries, and most of all, Africa, Kenyan President William Ruto said, speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York."The conflict in Ukraine forces us to reconsider our strategies in economic and social development." Ruto said. "The ongoing rise in food prices undermines the dynamics of development of the poorest countries in the world. This is happening in the context of the ongoing severe drought in north-east Africa for the third year in a row. These negative events cause food prices to rise and make it difficult to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The drought has also affected other regions of the world - Asia, Europe and America. Concerted action is needed to overcome the threat of food shortages in the world."Ruto stressed that as multiple crises intensify, it is the poorest parts of the population in developing countries who suffer most.Ruto called for reducing the debt burden for the world's poorest countries by reducing the size of their public debt.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.Western countries have issued sanctions on Russia since the start of the special operation which has only served to disrupt supply chains throughout the EU, United States and other countries, leading to higher fuel and food prices and driving inflation to record levels, causing the cost of living to soar.Russia launched its operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.The Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their special military operation in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory.

