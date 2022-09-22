Ukraine Conflict Has Adverse Effect on African Countries, Says Kenyan President At UNGA
11:46 GMT 22.09.2022 (Updated: 12:32 GMT 22.09.2022)
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. After the start of Russia's special military operation, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to a global increase in prices for energy and food.
The developing crisis in Ukraine has negative affects for the world's poorest countries, and most of all, Africa, Kenyan President William Ruto said, speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
"The conflict in Ukraine forces us to reconsider our strategies in economic and social development." Ruto said. "The ongoing rise in food prices undermines the dynamics of development of the poorest countries in the world. This is happening in the context of the ongoing severe drought in north-east Africa for the third year in a row. These negative events cause food prices to rise and make it difficult to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The drought has also affected other regions of the world - Asia, Europe and America. Concerted action is needed to overcome the threat of food shortages in the world."
Ruto stressed that as multiple crises intensify, it is the poorest parts of the population in developing countries who suffer most.
"The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the existence of a deep split between rich and poor countries," the Kenyan president said. “Now it is necessary to unite the efforts of all states of the world to help developing countries restore their economies and social structures after the COVID-19 pandemic. On our planet, a billion of the most disadvantaged people are fighting for their survival every day. The resilience and energy of these people are respected, but the international community should provide them with the necessary assistance."
Ruto called for reducing the debt burden for the world's poorest countries by reducing the size of their public debt.
