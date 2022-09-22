International
LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/tom-hardy-spills-the-beans-about-his-jiu-jitsu-tournament-victory-1101090626.html
Tom Hardy Spills the Beans About His Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Victory
Tom Hardy Spills the Beans About His Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Victory
Tom Hardy participated in the championship under his real name, Edward Hardy, and was described by a spokesperson for the group that held the event as a... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-22T14:42+0000
2022-09-22T15:06+0000
viral
martial arts
championship
actor
participation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104830/71/1048307157_0:233:4467:2745_1920x0_80_0_0_fbd7d9e5c84a83f02861077a700ed041.jpg
Famous English actor Tom Hardy has recently shared details about his participation in a martial arts competition last weekend.The contest, the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship, was held on Saturday by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships in Milton Keynes, and Hardy ended up winning the event, The Guardian reports.This week, Hardy revealed in a social media post that he participated in the event as part of a nonprofit called REORG.REORG is a nonprofit that teaches jiu-jitsu and works with “people who have a whole range of serious, life-altering physical injuries, as well as those suffering debilitating post-traumatic stress disorder and depression,” according to a description on the group’s website.Hardy participated in the tournament under his real name, Edward Hardy, and was described as a “really nice guy” by a spokesperson for the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships.“Everyone recognized him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” they said. “It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104830/71/1048307157_247:0:4218:2978_1920x0_80_0_0_7423be1e8c8895005c76401c858550bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
martial arts, championship, actor, participation
martial arts, championship, actor, participation

Tom Hardy Spills the Beans About His Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Victory

14:42 GMT 22.09.2022 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 22.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Joel Ryan/InvisionActor Tom Hardy poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Revenant' in London, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016.
Actor Tom Hardy poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Revenant' in London, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
© AP Photo / Joel Ryan/Invision
Subscribe
International
India
Tom Hardy participated in the championship under his real name, Edward Hardy, and was described by a spokesperson for the group that held the event as a “really nice guy.”
Famous English actor Tom Hardy has recently shared details about his participation in a martial arts competition last weekend.
The contest, the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship, was held on Saturday by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships in Milton Keynes, and Hardy ended up winning the event, The Guardian reports.
This week, Hardy revealed in a social media post that he participated in the event as part of a nonprofit called REORG.
“It is an honor to be able to represent the charity and my team REORG and the great work they do supporting the mental health and well-being of veterans of service, military, and first responders through the therapeutic benefits of Jiu Jitsu and fitness training,” the actor wrote.
REORG is a nonprofit that teaches jiu-jitsu and works with “people who have a whole range of serious, life-altering physical injuries, as well as those suffering debilitating post-traumatic stress disorder and depression,” according to a description on the group’s website.
Hardy participated in the tournament under his real name, Edward Hardy, and was described as a “really nice guy” by a spokesperson for the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships.
“Everyone recognized him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” they said. “It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала