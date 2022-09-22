https://sputniknews.com/20220922/tom-hardy-spills-the-beans-about-his-jiu-jitsu-tournament-victory-1101090626.html

Tom Hardy Spills the Beans About His Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Victory

Tom Hardy Spills the Beans About His Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Victory

Tom Hardy participated in the championship under his real name, Edward Hardy, and was described by a spokesperson for the group that held the event as a... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T14:42+0000

2022-09-22T14:42+0000

2022-09-22T15:06+0000

viral

martial arts

championship

actor

participation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104830/71/1048307157_0:233:4467:2745_1920x0_80_0_0_fbd7d9e5c84a83f02861077a700ed041.jpg

Famous English actor Tom Hardy has recently shared details about his participation in a martial arts competition last weekend.The contest, the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship, was held on Saturday by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships in Milton Keynes, and Hardy ended up winning the event, The Guardian reports.This week, Hardy revealed in a social media post that he participated in the event as part of a nonprofit called REORG.REORG is a nonprofit that teaches jiu-jitsu and works with “people who have a whole range of serious, life-altering physical injuries, as well as those suffering debilitating post-traumatic stress disorder and depression,” according to a description on the group’s website.Hardy participated in the tournament under his real name, Edward Hardy, and was described as a “really nice guy” by a spokesperson for the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships.“Everyone recognized him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” they said. “It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

martial arts, championship, actor, participation