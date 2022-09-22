https://sputniknews.com/20220922/there-is-no-bluffing-coming-from-russia-1101065092.html

There is No Bluffing Coming from Russia

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden addressing the UN on the situation in Ukraine, and Finland... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

There is No Bluffing Coming from Russia On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden addressing the UN on the situation in Ukraine, and Finland banning Russian tourists.

Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Living in Moscow for Twenty Years, NATO Pushing for World War III, and Western Media Forget America's Past with Nuclear WeaponsMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Long-Awaited Move by Putin, Referendums in Ukraine, and Reservists Called Upon for Military ActionIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge on the Western media demonizing President Putin, living in Russia for two decades, and the military operation in Ukraine. Robert discussed his analysis of young people in Russia and how they view Putin as the establishment. Robert talked about how Crimea voted to rejoin Russia and how the media in the West misrepresent democratic voting results.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about America's threats on Russia, Russians' reactions to more Russian soldiers ordered to fight Ukrainian forces, and Putin's demeanor in his press conference. Mark described the Russian media and how they viewed the mobilization of more Russian troops. Mark described his own viewpoint on the special military operation and the eight years of insufficient action by Putin.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

