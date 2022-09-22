https://sputniknews.com/20220922/sweden-closing-down-churches-in-a-bid-to-save-energy-1101069489.html

Sweden Closing Down Churches in a Bid to Save Energy

In August alone, power costs in Sweden jumped by an astonishing 29 percent. Rocketing energy costs have exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis, as food prices...

As part of the nationwide effort to save power amid sky-high energy prices, Sweden has started closing down churches in an attempt to push down energy costs.Ahead of harsh Nordic winter, houses of worship across Sweden will be closing or, alternatively, turning off the heating.Markus Dahlberg, the head of the cultural heritage support unit with the Church of Sweden told the newspaper Dagens Nyheter that these kind of measures are being discussed in many areas in Sweden, but especially in the south where energy prices are highest.Andreas Månsson of Lund diocese mused that up to 150 of the diocese’s 540 churches could either fully or partially close this winter to save energy.“There’s no doubt that heating is the greatest expense. Lots of the buildings have quite bad insulation. Lund diocese has invested a lot in making the buildings more efficient, but we’re still talking about large buildings with a large volume that swallows up heating”, he told newspaper Dagens Nyheter.In Getinge-Oskarström parish in the southern Halland County alone, three of seven churches are closing or dropping their temperatures to 11 degrees over the winter, Swedish Radio reported. Those that will remain open in winter, will lower the temperature to 18 degrees to help the parish make both ends meet.In Malmö parish, it has been proposed to the activities on a single church and leave the less used churches empty during the coldest period. Other measures against to raging energy crisis and runaway electricity prices have so far included lowering the temperature in swimming pools and gyms and turning off saunas, ice rinks, and other “energy-intensive leisure centers”.Energy prices across Europe have been skyrocketing since the EU countries unleashed self-maiming sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. Brussels's “punitive” measures against Russia resulted in a wave of inflation across the bloc, with record-high prices and heavy electricity bills.Earlier, Sweden has been warned of looming power cuts during a winter of possible energy rationing. According to the Swedish Civil Contingencies agency MSB, power rationing could, among others, affect traffic lights, trams, heating and communications as well as electronic locks to properties.In August alone, power costs jumped 29 percent, according to Statistics Sweden. Ballooning energy costs have been jolting the cost-of-living crisis, with food prices rising for nine consecutive months.

