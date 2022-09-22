International
Situation in World Heading Toward Major Conflict - Serbia's President on Sidelines of UNGA
Situation in World Heading Toward Major Conflict - Serbia's President on Sidelines of UNGA
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Thursday that the situation in the world is heading toward a very big conflict.
"The geopolitical situation is going into the gutter, and we will be in the presence of a big, big, big world conflict," Vucic told journalists on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, adding that the authorities will try to do utmost "to make sure that Serbia survives it."He said that conflicts and wars will not stop in the near future, adding that "when I told you this a hundred times, you called me 'a drama queen,' a madman, and it all turned out to be true in the end."Vucic is currently in New York to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and governments.
Situation in World Heading Toward Major Conflict - Serbia's President on Sidelines of UNGA

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Thursday that the situation in the world is heading toward a very big conflict.
"The geopolitical situation is going into the gutter, and we will be in the presence of a big, big, big world conflict," Vucic told journalists on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, adding that the authorities will try to do utmost "to make sure that Serbia survives it."
He said that conflicts and wars will not stop in the near future, adding that "when I told you this a hundred times, you called me 'a drama queen,' a madman, and it all turned out to be true in the end."
Vucic is currently in New York to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and governments.
