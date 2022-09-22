https://sputniknews.com/20220922/situation-in-world-heading-toward-major-conflict---serbias-president-on-sidelines-of-unga-1101108976.html

Situation in World Heading Toward Major Conflict - Serbia's President on Sidelines of UNGA

Situation in World Heading Toward Major Conflict - Serbia's President on Sidelines of UNGA

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Thursday that the situation in the world is heading toward a very big conflict. 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T22:46+0000

2022-09-22T22:46+0000

2022-09-22T22:46+0000

world

aleksandar vucic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103233/93/1032339374_0:10:1000:573_1920x0_80_0_0_8dd218ac3ab8f6613a345bb9b960a9e4.jpg

"The geopolitical situation is going into the gutter, and we will be in the presence of a big, big, big world conflict," Vucic told journalists on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, adding that the authorities will try to do utmost "to make sure that Serbia survives it."He said that conflicts and wars will not stop in the near future, adding that "when I told you this a hundred times, you called me 'a drama queen,' a madman, and it all turned out to be true in the end."Vucic is currently in New York to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and governments.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

aleksandar vucic