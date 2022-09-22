International
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack by Ukrainian Special Services at Oil, Gas Facility
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack by Ukrainian Special Services at Oil, Gas Facility
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack by Ukrainian Special Services at Oil, Gas Facility
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had thwarted an attempted terrorist attack by Ukrainian special services at an oil and gas facility... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
"As a result of a complex of operational and search measures, the Russian FSB prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to commit a sabotage and terrorist act at an oil and gas facility that supplies energy to Turkey and Europe," the FSB said in a statement.The security forces detained a man recruited by the Ukrainian security service, the statement read, adding that four accomplices of the Ukrainian special services, citizens of Russia, who provided the preparation of the sabotage act, were also detained.The FSB did not disclose other details of the operation and the identity of the detainees.Earlier in September, Russia's Federal Security Service had prevented a series of terrorist acts against the authorities of the Kherson Region and Crimea, and obtained data on an operation conducted by foreign security services.
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack by Ukrainian Special Services at Oil, Gas Facility

06:56 GMT 22.09.2022
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had thwarted an attempted terrorist attack by Ukrainian special services at an oil and gas facility supplying energy to Turkey and Europe.
"As a result of a complex of operational and search measures, the Russian FSB prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to commit a sabotage and terrorist act at an oil and gas facility that supplies energy to Turkey and Europe," the FSB said in a statement.
The security forces detained a man recruited by the Ukrainian security service, the statement read, adding that four accomplices of the Ukrainian special services, citizens of Russia, who provided the preparation of the sabotage act, were also detained.
The FSB did not disclose other details of the operation and the identity of the detainees.
Earlier in September, Russia's Federal Security Service had prevented a series of terrorist acts against the authorities of the Kherson Region and Crimea, and obtained data on an operation conducted by foreign security services.
