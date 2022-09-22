https://sputniknews.com/20220922/russia-offers-uganda-help-to-fight-ebola-outbreak-1101080665.html
Russia Offers Uganda Help to Fight Ebola Outbreak
Russia Offers Uganda Help to Fight Ebola Outbreak
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Thursday expressed readiness to help Uganda tackle the new Ebola outbreak by sending... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-22T10:20+0000
2022-09-22T10:20+0000
2022-09-22T10:20+0000
africa
uganda
russia
ebola
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101079694_0:322:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5761d6619803fab672e9d9122a069af1.jpg
"In connection with the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, Rospotrebnadzor is ready to assist the Ugandan side in the rapid normalization of the epidemiological situation. The partners have already received proposals on possible supplies of the Russian vaccine against Ebola and on sending Russian specialists with experience in combating especially dangerous infections obtained in the Republic of Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the watchdog said in a statement.Rospotrebnadzor said it would continue to closely monitor developments.On Tuesday, the Ugandan authorities have declared an Ebola outbreak in the central municipality of Mubende after the death of a 24-year-old local resident infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain.Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. ccording to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic, which broke out in West Africa in 2015, 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.
uganda
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101079694_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_090c21c7e3e090e8a70af745399f2df7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uganda, russia, ebola
Russia Offers Uganda Help to Fight Ebola Outbreak
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Thursday expressed readiness to help Uganda tackle the new Ebola outbreak by sending vaccines and specialists to the country.
"In connection with the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, Rospotrebnadzor is ready to assist the Ugandan side in the rapid normalization of the epidemiological situation. The partners have already received proposals on possible supplies of the Russian vaccine against Ebola and on sending Russian specialists with experience in combating especially dangerous infections obtained in the Republic of Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the watchdog said in a statement.
Rospotrebnadzor said it would continue to closely monitor developments.
On Tuesday, the Ugandan authorities have declared an Ebola outbreak in the central municipality of Mubende after the death of a 24-year-old local resident infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain.
Ebola
is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals.
ccording to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic, which broke out in West Africa in 2015, 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.