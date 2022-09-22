https://sputniknews.com/20220922/russia-mobilizes-some-reserves-trump-accused-of-fraud-us-fed-meets-1101062585.html

Russia Mobilizes Some Reserves, Trump Accused of Fraud, US Fed Meets

World leaders provide competing visions at the UNGA as costs rise for those dragged into conflict. 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfit Michelle Witte to break down the mobilization called for by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Wednesday’s address, and to predict what this means for fighting on the ground in Ukraine. He makes predictions on the long-term political and economic stability in the region, and opines as to why Europe would have invited such a destabilizing series of events.Mohawk activist and educator John Kane, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native podcast and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY, discusses corruption in the Trump administration’s Department of Interior, what it means to call six individuals “full indigenous representation in the US Congress,” and why Native Americans are so often absent from discussions of the consequences of racism in the US.Garett Reppenhagen, director of Veterans for Peace, discusses the recruiting crisis in the US armed forces, the impact of debt and poverty on military recruitment, and the increasing divide between those who are asked to serve and those who do not.Award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses the new fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and his businesses and associates, new plans for the US to “help” Afghan women, a new and damning report that provides more detail as to how Shireen Abu Akleh died, and the political gamble of migrant bussing stunts.Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host and author, predicts the fallout from the anticipated Federal Reserve rate hike today, exposes the reality behind these rosy jobs reports, and asks when the economy will catch up to Joe Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

