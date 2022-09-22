https://sputniknews.com/20220922/putin-enacts-partial-mobilization-poll-americans-oppose-ukraine-aid--defending-global-democracy--1101065738.html

Putin Enacts Partial Mobilization; Poll: Americans Oppose Ukraine Aid & Defending Global Democracy

Putin Enacts Partial Mobilization; Poll: Americans Oppose Ukraine Aid & Defending Global Democracy

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Eurasian power will be calling up a significant number of troops and Sergei Shoigu added that Russia is at... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T09:46+0000

2022-09-22T09:46+0000

2022-09-22T09:46+0000

brazil

taiwan

vladimir putin

russiagate

sergei shoigu

the critical hour

radio

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101065591_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f3cd99a90c2800ac0ea73cac998d8fa7.png

Putin Announces Partial Mobilization; Poll: Americans oppose Ukraine Aid and Defending Global Democracy Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Eurasian power will be calling up a significant number of troops and Sergei Shoigu added that Russia is at war with the collective West.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Putin speech. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Eurasian power will be calling up a significant number of troops and Sergei Shoigu added that Russia is at war with the collective West.Alexander Mercouris, Editor in Chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss the European Union. President Putin has announced the partial mobilization of Russian forces as the EU faces deindustrialization and demotion to a permanent state of poverty and despair.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss China. Decoupling from China could be a major problem for the US military as it uses its hardware for equipment. Also, the White House has not backed down from Joe Biden's defending Taiwan comment.Dr. Jack Rasmus, Professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden hopes that the Fed can raise interest rates without a recession but the odds of that are almost zero. Also, the EU is being deindustrialized by the Russia sanctions.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Russia-gate. A recent court filing suggests that the FBI knew that the Steele Dossier was a fraud as early as January of 2017 but continued to act as though it were valid to attack and discredit President Donald Trump.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. President Putin announced a partial mobilization effective immediately. Also, we discuss the collective West as the belligerent in Ukraine and Americans are opposing the US aggressive military foreign policy.Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. A recent report argues that the US may provoke a nuclear war due to the militarized response to Russia. Also, we discuss the important point of President Putin's address.Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-editor of Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss the Global South. Former Bolivian president Evo Morales has called out the US empire as a pariah that provokes coups and wars worldwide. Also, Lula De Silva is increasing his lead over Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

brazil, taiwan, vladimir putin, russiagate, sergei shoigu, аудио, radio, radio sputnik