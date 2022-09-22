https://sputniknews.com/20220922/putin-declares-partial-mobilization-of-russian-army-1101066500.html
Putin Declares Partial Mobilization of Russian Army
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan have a jam-packed show of great guests to discuss many topics and take a deep dive into Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech.
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan have a jam-packed show of great guests to discuss many topics and take a deep dive into Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRichard Wolff - Professor/founder of Democracy at Work/host of ' Economic Update'Susan Pai - Assisted the Senate Judiciary Committee on fraud and abuse issues in business immigration civil mattersIn the first hour, our hosts were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech, the referendums of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics joining Russia, and what it means for the future of the conflict in Ukraine.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Professor Richard Wolff to discuss all things economics, inflation, and how the US economy is destined for a crash.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Susan Pai about the on-going immigration crisis and Governors Abbot and DeSantis sending buses of migrants to democratic cities.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan have a jam-packed show of great guests to discuss many topics and take a deep dive into Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Richard Wolff - Professor/founder of Democracy at Work/host of ' Economic Update'
Susan Pai - Assisted the Senate Judiciary Committee on fraud and abuse issues in business immigration civil matters
In the first hour, our hosts were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech, the referendums of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics joining Russia, and what it means for the future of the conflict in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Professor Richard Wolff to discuss all things economics, inflation, and how the US economy is destined for a crash.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Susan Pai about the on-going immigration crisis and Governors Abbot and DeSantis sending buses of migrants to democratic cities.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik