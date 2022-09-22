Putin Congratulates Saudi Crown Prince on Kingdom's 90th Anniversary - Kremlin

International
"At the initiative of the Saudi side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. In connection with the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is celebrated on September 23, Vladimir Putin asked to convey heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and congratulated all the leadership and people of the country on this significant date," the statement says.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Kremlin said on Thursday.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud also noted the high pace of development of trade and economic ties, agreeing to continue cooperation."During the exchange of views on the bilateral agenda, it was stated that trade and economic ties are developing rapidly, trade is growing, mutually beneficial cooperation is being strengthened in various fields. It was agreed to continue interaction and personal contacts," the statement says.The two leaders discussed coordination between the two countries in order to ensure stability in the global oil market, the Kremlin said on Thursday.In addition, bin Salman informed Putin that at the upcoming international Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow from October 12-14, Saudi Arabia would be represented at a decent level.During a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the transfer of captive foreigners, who illegally fought in the Donbas, to the Saudi side, the Kremlin said on Thursday."Satisfaction was expressed in connection with the transfer to the Saudi side of foreign citizens, prisoners of war who illegally participated in hostilities in the Donbas, which took place with the personal mediation of the Crown Prince," the statement says.
Putin Congratulates Saudi Crown Prince on Kingdom's 90th Anniversary - Kremlin

21:23 GMT 22.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, congratulating the country's leadership and people on the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Kingdom, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"At the initiative of the Saudi side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. In connection with the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is celebrated on September 23, Vladimir Putin asked to convey heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and congratulated all the leadership and people of the country on this significant date," the statement says.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"The subjects of interaction in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization were discussed in the light of the decision taken at the recent summit in Samarkand to grant Saudi Arabia the status of a dialogue partner. Mohammed bin Salman noted the growing role of the SCO in international affairs, expressed the Kingdom's readiness to actively participate in its activities," the statement says.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud also noted the high pace of development of trade and economic ties, agreeing to continue cooperation.
"During the exchange of views on the bilateral agenda, it was stated that trade and economic ties are developing rapidly, trade is growing, mutually beneficial cooperation is being strengthened in various fields. It was agreed to continue interaction and personal contacts," the statement says.
The two leaders discussed coordination between the two countries in order to ensure stability in the global oil market, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"Issues of Russian-Saudi coordination were considered in order to ensure stability in the global oil market. Both sides highly appreciated the efforts within OPEC+, and confirmed their intention to continue to adhere to the agreements reached," the statement says.
In addition, bin Salman informed Putin that at the upcoming international Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow from October 12-14, Saudi Arabia would be represented at a decent level.
During a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the transfer of captive foreigners, who illegally fought in the Donbas, to the Saudi side, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"Satisfaction was expressed in connection with the transfer to the Saudi side of foreign citizens, prisoners of war who illegally participated in hostilities in the Donbas, which took place with the personal mediation of the Crown Prince," the statement says.
