Boeing Charged With Misleading Investors Over 737 Max Safety, Fined $200Mn
Prices for Firewood, Wood Pellets in Germany Up 85.7% in August Year-on-Year
20:40 GMT 22.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The prices for firewood and wood pellets in Germany increased by 85.7% in August year-on-year due to the ongoing energy crisis and severe supply difficulties, the German Statistical Office said on Thursday.
"The prices of firewood and wood pellets rose 85.7% in August 2022 compared with the same month a year earlier and thus considerably more than overall consumer prices, which were up 7.9% in the same period," a statement read.
The rise in firewood and wood pellets prices is primarily caused by the increased demand, as many Germans have turned to these goods as alternative ways to heat their houses amid even more growing gas, oil and electricity prices, the statistical office explained. Prices for firewood and wood pellets have also gone up due to rising procurement and transportation costs in the woodworking industry, according to the statement.
On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.
