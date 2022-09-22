International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
'Our Son of a B*tch': Watch Lavrov Succinctly Summarize West's Attitude Toward Zelensky
'Our Son of a B*tch': Watch Lavrov Succinctly Summarize West's Attitude Toward Zelensky
The vulgar political expression is originally attributed to Franklin D. Roosevelt, and a reference to Anastasio Somoza, the Nicaraguan dictator known for...
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
sergei lavrov
volodymyr zelensky
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has summed up the reasoning behind the collective West’s continued support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in spite of Kiev’s war crimes against civilians in the Donbass.Speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday, Lavrov pointed to the Ukrainian military’s use of deadly Lepestok air-dropped anti-personnel mines against Donbass cities, in spite of the weapons’ prohibition under the 1997 Anti-Personnel Landmines Convention, to which Ukraine is a party.The foreign minister’s remark accentuated on other issues he touched on during Thursday's address, including the lawlessness that has been plaguing Ukraine since the US-sponsored coup in 2014, efforts to wipe out the Russian language throughout Ukraine, and the West’s complicity in igniting, prolonging and deepening the Ukrainian crisis.
ukraine, sergei lavrov, volodymyr zelensky
'Our Son of a B*tch': Watch Lavrov Succinctly Summarize West's Attitude Toward Zelensky

© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden(R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, on September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Ilya Tsukanov
The vulgar political expression is originally attributed to Franklin D. Roosevelt, and a reference to Anastasio Somoza, the Nicaraguan dictator known for widespread corruption and political repression, but who was supported by the United States from the 1930s onward thanks to his loyalty to Washington and the suppression of dissent in his country.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has summed up the reasoning behind the collective West’s continued support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in spite of Kiev’s war crimes against civilians in the Donbass.
Speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday, Lavrov pointed to the Ukrainian military’s use of deadly Lepestok air-dropped anti-personnel mines against Donbass cities, in spite of the weapons’ prohibition under the 1997 Anti-Personnel Landmines Convention, to which Ukraine is a party.

“Such atrocities became possible and remain unpunished because the United States and its allies, with the acquiescence of international human rights institutions, have been systematically covering up the crimes of the Kiev regime for eight years, building their policy toward Zelensky based on the well-known American principle: ‘he may be a son of a b*tch, but he’s our son of a b*tch’,” Lavrov said.

The foreign minister’s remark accentuated on other issues he touched on during Thursday's address, including the lawlessness that has been plaguing Ukraine since the US-sponsored coup in 2014, efforts to wipe out the Russian language throughout Ukraine, and the West’s complicity in igniting, prolonging and deepening the Ukrainian crisis.
