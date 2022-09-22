https://sputniknews.com/20220922/our-son-of-a-btch-watch-lavrov-succinctly-summarize-wests-attitude-toward-zelensky-1101104104.html

'Our Son of a B*tch': Watch Lavrov Succinctly Summarize West's Attitude Toward Zelensky

The vulgar political expression is originally attributed to Franklin D. Roosevelt, and a reference to Anastasio Somoza, the Nicaraguan dictator known for... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has summed up the reasoning behind the collective West’s continued support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in spite of Kiev’s war crimes against civilians in the Donbass.Speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday, Lavrov pointed to the Ukrainian military’s use of deadly Lepestok air-dropped anti-personnel mines against Donbass cities, in spite of the weapons’ prohibition under the 1997 Anti-Personnel Landmines Convention, to which Ukraine is a party.The foreign minister’s remark accentuated on other issues he touched on during Thursday's address, including the lawlessness that has been plaguing Ukraine since the US-sponsored coup in 2014, efforts to wipe out the Russian language throughout Ukraine, and the West’s complicity in igniting, prolonging and deepening the Ukrainian crisis.

