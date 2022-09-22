https://sputniknews.com/20220922/nato-and-us-enact-violence-from-ukraine-to-africa-and-elsewhere-1101063221.html

NATO and US Enact Violence From Ukraine to Africa and Elsewhere

Putin Announces Partial Mobilization In Ukraine, Protests and Riots In Iran After Death of Mahsa Amini, BBC and PBS Whitewash Bolsonaro 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Vladimir Putin’s address to Russia announcing a partial mobilization of some Russian military reservists in the continuing special military operation in Ukraine, how this differs from Ukraine’s total conscription of the nation and travel ban restricting the movement of Ukrainian men, and how the partial mobilization is related to the recent self-determination referenda announced in Zaporozhye, Kherson, Lugansk, and Donetsk.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iranian police, how anti-government forces have taken advantage of the death of Amini to launch riots, how western-based Persian news outlets have spread misinformation about the death of Amini, and an update on the prospects of a renewed Iran nuclear deal and how US electoral politics may slow down progress on the deal.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss the BBC and PBS spreading mythology and misinformation in favor of Jair Bolsonaro in a recent documentary they produced about him, how the documentary whitewashes the reality of the political legacy of Bolsonaro, and why the portrayal of Bolsonaro as someone who grew up in poverty is false and obscures his middle class upbringing.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss Joe Biden’s rhetoric on combatting fascism despite his support for fascism in Ukraine, the Black Alliance for Peace’s month of action against AFRICOM and how the US uses AFRICOM to spread terror on the African continent, why western concerns about the influence of Russia and China on the African continent deny African people autonomy in deciding their own affairs, and why the Biden administration is the same as Trump when it comes to US policy toward Cuba.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

