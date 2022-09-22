https://sputniknews.com/20220922/liz-truss-considering-moving-uk-embassy-in-israel-to-jerusalem-1101088444.html

Liz Truss 'Considering Moving' UK Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Liz Truss 'Considering Moving' UK Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Six months after then-president Donald Trump announced the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel the US embassy was officially transferred... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T13:32+0000

2022-09-22T13:32+0000

2022-09-22T13:32+0000

world

uk

liz truss

jerusalem

us embassy in jerusalem

donald trump

yair lapid

united nations general assembly

tel aviv

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082341733_0:0:3488:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_f95c34465da9565dd4ceb679ae7cee72.jpg

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is allegedly considering emulating Donald Trump’s controversial decision and relocating the British embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to media reports.Liz Truss informed her Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, "about her review of the current location of the British Embassy in Israel" when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, a Downing Street spokesperson was cited by The Telegraph as saying.In response, Lapid tweeted to thank his “good friend, British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who announced that she is positively considering moving the British Embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel."Back in August, during her successful Tory leadership campaign, Truss told the UK’s Conservative Friends of Israel that she would review the UK’s decision to remain in Tel Aviv if she became the British leader.The August announcement unleashed a torrent of criticism from former UK diplomats.In a letter to The Times, Sir Vincent Fean, former consul-general in Jerusalem, ex-Kenyan high commissioner Sir Edward Clay, former Iran envoy Sir Richard Dalton, one-time UN envoy Sir Jeremy Greenstock and Lord Green, former ambassador to Saudi Arabia condemned the pledge made by Truss.The letter concluded that, " The Two states is British government policy: until that policy is realised, the embassy should stay put.”Currently, the British embassy in Israel is located in Tel Aviv, similar to virtually all countries except the United States, Honduras and Guatemala.Ex-POTUS Donald Trump, in a flurry of moves to support Israel, had recognized the country’s claims to the Golan Heights, which it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, and moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, which both Israelis and Palestinians consider to be their capital, in 2018. Only Guatemala, Honduras and Kosovo have since followed suit.Israel had seized the eastern half of the city in the same conflict, declaring it to be its capital. The United Nations has long denounced Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, as well as its construction activities in the West Bank.Protests over Trump’s move resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians. Theresa May, the British Conservative prime minister at the time, criticized the step, saying:Many Arab leaders also condemned the move, with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri calling it "provocative," and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif describing it as "a day of great shame."

https://sputniknews.com/20220731/you-are-the-problem-kushner-claims-netanyahu-nearly-thwarted-trumps-embassy-move-to-jerusalem-1097968594.html

https://sputniknews.com/20180514/trump-jerusalem-embassy-opening-adress-1064438312.html

jerusalem

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, liz truss, jerusalem, us embassy in jerusalem, donald trump, yair lapid, united nations general assembly, tel aviv