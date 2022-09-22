International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Seeks to Disable Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant, Regional Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Seeks to Disable Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant, Regional Authorities Say
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
Fragment of the stele at the entrance to the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar.

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Seeks to Disable Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant, Regional Authorities Say

04:51 GMT 22.09.2022
International
India
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian troops.
The Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their special military operation in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia's operation in Ukraine.
On Tuesday, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions said they would stage referendums on joining Russia from 23 to 27 September.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:51 GMT 22.09.2022
Ukraine Seeks to Disable Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant, Regional Authorities Say
