LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Seeks to Disable Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant, Regional Authorities Say

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their special military operation in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia's operation in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions said they would stage referendums on joining Russia from 23 to 27 September.