Le Pen Opposes Sale of French Gas to Germany Over Risk of Energy Shortages

PARIS (Sputnik) - France should not supply gas to Germany if French enterprises have to cut production amid energy shortages and the upward curve in energy...

2022-09-22T14:44+0000

2022-09-22T14:44+0000

2022-09-22T14:46+0000

energy crisis in europe

marine le pen

france

germany

gas

"I have indicated to the prime minister that I will be as tough as possible against the sale of gas to Germany in a situation where we will probably ask French enterprises to reduce gas consumption, which, in my opinion, is a real risk," Le Pen said after a meeting with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, as quoted by the BFMTV.Le Pen noted that the government should first of all take care of its own citizens, rather than ensure European solidarity.On September 5, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France intends to supply Germany with more gas, and in return it plans to receive electricity. Macron also noted that European solidarity will play a big role in ensuring energy security in Europe this winter, promising that France will complete the construction of the necessary communications for gas supplies to Germany in the coming weeks.Media reported that gas supplies from France to Germany could begin as early as October 10.At the same time, on Wednesday, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that he had asked the EU Commission to double the amount of financial assistance to enterprises amid surging energy prices.This summer, the French government launched an energy sobriety program with a view to reducing electricity consumption in the country by 10% by 2024 to avoid shortages in the coming winter.Some French companies, including two major glass manufacturers Duralex and Arc, said they had already partially reduced production volumes and placed a number of their employees in part-time jobs. The largest aluminum plant in France Aluminium Dunkerque announced in early September that it would reduce production by about 20% due to rising energy prices.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.

germany

