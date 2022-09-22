https://sputniknews.com/20220922/israel-mulling-increase-in-number-of-flights-to-russia-over-partial-mobilization---reports-1101067134.html

Israel Mulling Increase in Number of Flights to Russia Over Partial Mobilization - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has asked the leadership of the El Al national air carrier to increase the number of flights to Russia... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to the report, the prime minister has asked the air carrier to increase the number of flights "immediately."According to the broadcaster, the action is necessary to allow Russian nationals with Israeli roots to fly to Israel after Moscow had announced a partial mobilization in the country.Since the end of February, some 24,000 Russians have already been repatriated to Israel. Tel Aviv is expecting an increase in the number of those seeking to acquire Israeli citizenship in the near future.On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR, LPR), as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the partial mobilization in Russia. The president also voiced support for referendums on joining Russia announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified on Wednesday that the partial mobilization was primarily needed to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) wide line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories. The minister specified that Russia had a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number or about 300,000 reservists.The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.

