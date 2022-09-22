https://sputniknews.com/20220922/indian-rupee-falls-to-historic-low-of-8038-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade-1101075721.html

Indian Rupee Falls to Historic Low of 80.38 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Indian Rupee Falls to Historic Low of 80.38 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Indian national currency fell to a record low of 80.38 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, recording a drop of 42 paise... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T08:36+0000

2022-09-22T08:36+0000

2022-09-22T08:36+0000

india

rupee

currency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097189545_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d98cd7b8c3be159816ff07c228f60b49.jpg

The rupee fell after the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 3.25%, maximum since 2008.The BSE Sensex domestic stock market index fell by 0.62% or 370.75 points to 59,086.03, while the broader NSE Nifty dropped by 133.8 points or 0.76% to 17,584.The US could go for a further 125 basis point rate hike by the end of the year, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.BSE Sensex, also known as the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, consists of 30 largest and most actively traded stocks. Sensex is the oldest stock market index in India, founded in 1986.The NSE NIFTY 50 index is a key index of the Indian Stock Exchange. It represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rupee, currency