Food Insecurity Not Due to Ukraine Conflict, Issue Has Long Existed: IFRC President
Food Insecurity Not Due to Ukraine Conflict, Issue Has Long Existed: IFRC President
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The current food insecurity was not caused by Russia's special military operation in Ukraine but is an issue that has continuously... 22.09.2022
"Food insecurity is not because of the war in Europe, it's something that happened before, and unfortunately it's happening again," Rocca said.Rocca pointed out that countries around the world should work together to address climate change because it is exacerbating global food insecurity issues.The countries of the collective West has repeatedly blamed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine for the current global shortage of food, however, several countries have claimed that Western sanctions may have complicated transactions critical in food supply chains.US President Joe Biden will convene with several world leaders at the United Nations this week to address issues pertaining to food insecurity.A recent United Nations-brokered agreement has resulted in Ukraine shipping grain out of the country through the Black Sea as part of an effort to help curb the food shortage that stemmed from the conflict.
Food Insecurity Not Due to Ukraine Conflict, Issue Has Long Existed: IFRC President

06:20 GMT 22.09.2022
© AP PhotoA harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo)
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
© AP Photo
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The current food insecurity was not caused by Russia's special military operation in Ukraine but is an issue that has continuously existed over the years, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.
"Food insecurity is not because of the war in Europe, it's something that happened before, and unfortunately it's happening again," Rocca said.
Rocca pointed out that countries around the world should work together to address climate change because it is exacerbating global food insecurity issues.
The countries of the collective West has repeatedly blamed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine for the current global shortage of food, however, several countries have claimed that Western sanctions may have complicated transactions critical in food supply chains.
US President Joe Biden will convene with several world leaders at the United Nations this week to address issues pertaining to food insecurity.
A recent United Nations-brokered agreement has resulted in Ukraine shipping grain out of the country through the Black Sea as part of an effort to help curb the food shortage that stemmed from the conflict.
