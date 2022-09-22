https://sputniknews.com/20220922/food-insecurity-not-due-to-ukraine-conflict-issue-has-long-existed-ifrc-president-1101070590.html

Food Insecurity Not Due to Ukraine Conflict, Issue Has Long Existed: IFRC President

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The current food insecurity was not caused by Russia's special military operation in Ukraine but is an issue that has continuously... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Food insecurity is not because of the war in Europe, it's something that happened before, and unfortunately it's happening again," Rocca said.Rocca pointed out that countries around the world should work together to address climate change because it is exacerbating global food insecurity issues.The countries of the collective West has repeatedly blamed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine for the current global shortage of food, however, several countries have claimed that Western sanctions may have complicated transactions critical in food supply chains.US President Joe Biden will convene with several world leaders at the United Nations this week to address issues pertaining to food insecurity.A recent United Nations-brokered agreement has resulted in Ukraine shipping grain out of the country through the Black Sea as part of an effort to help curb the food shortage that stemmed from the conflict.

