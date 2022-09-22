https://sputniknews.com/20220922/court-filing-determines-reveals-justice-dept-can-review-classified-records-seized-from-trump-1101069177.html

Court Filing Determines Reveals Justice Dept. Can Review Classified Records Seized From Trump

Court Filing Determines Reveals Justice Dept. Can Review Classified Records Seized From Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US appeals court ruled that Justice Department investigators can continue to review classified records seized last month from former...

"We decide only the narrow question presented: whether the United States has established that it is entitled to a stay of the district court’s order, to the extent that it (1) requires the government to submit for the special master’s review the documents with classification markings and (2) enjoins the United States from using that subset of documents in a criminal investigation. We conclude that it has," the court record said on Wednesday.The Justice Department's review is expected to be completed some time after Thanksgiving, according to media reports.On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to a disclosed search warrant.Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.

