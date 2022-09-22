International
Court Filing Determines Reveals Justice Dept. Can Review Classified Records Seized From Trump
Court Filing Determines Reveals Justice Dept. Can Review Classified Records Seized From Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US appeals court ruled that Justice Department investigators can continue to review classified records seized last month from former... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
mar-a-lago
donald trump
us justice department
"We decide only the narrow question presented: whether the United States has established that it is entitled to a stay of the district court’s order, to the extent that it (1) requires the government to submit for the special master’s review the documents with classification markings and (2) enjoins the United States from using that subset of documents in a criminal investigation. We conclude that it has," the court record said on Wednesday.The Justice Department's review is expected to be completed some time after Thanksgiving, according to media reports.On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to a disclosed search warrant.Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.
mar-a-lago, donald trump, us justice department
mar-a-lago, donald trump, us justice department

Court Filing Determines Reveals Justice Dept. Can Review Classified Records Seized From Trump

04:20 GMT 22.09.2022
Former US President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022
Former US President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / GIORGIO VIERA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US appeals court ruled that Justice Department investigators can continue to review classified records seized last month from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, court documents revealed.
"We decide only the narrow question presented: whether the United States has established that it is entitled to a stay of the district court’s order, to the extent that it (1) requires the government to submit for the special master’s review the documents with classification markings and (2) enjoins the United States from using that subset of documents in a criminal investigation. We conclude that it has," the court record said on Wednesday.
The Justice Department's review is expected to be completed some time after Thanksgiving, according to media reports.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
Americas
Special Master Skeptical About Trump’s Defense on 'Declassified' Mar-a-Lago Docs
Yesterday, 15:55 GMT
On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to a disclosed search warrant.
Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.
