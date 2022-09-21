https://sputniknews.com/20220921/video-protesters-set-tents-outside-presidential-palace-in-moldovas-capital-1101043941.html

Video: Protesters Set Tents Outside Presidential Palace in Moldova's Capital

The Eastern European country has been facing mass protests amid a major rise in gas prices - as well as prices for food and consumer services. Many protesters... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where protesters have set up tents outside the presidential palace to hold a demo against President Maia Sandu’s energy policies.The country is unable to buy gas from Russia's Gazprom. As such, part of dissatisfied citizens urge the government to stand down, while others call on President Sandu to engage in direct talks with Russia and re-negotiate gas prices.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!

