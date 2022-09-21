International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Video: Protesters Set Tents Outside Presidential Palace in Moldova's Capital
Video: Protesters Set Tents Outside Presidential Palace in Moldova's Capital
The Eastern European country has been facing mass protests amid a major rise in gas prices - as well as prices for food and consumer services. Many protesters... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T11:52+0000
2022-09-21T11:56+0000
energy crisis in europe
moldova
gas
gas prices
protests
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099900472_75:0:1207:637_1920x0_80_0_0_00d329767a92b15705d4bc91422a0db3.jpg
Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where protesters have set up tents outside the presidential palace to hold a demo against President Maia Sandu’s energy policies.The country is unable to buy gas from Russia's Gazprom. As such, part of dissatisfied citizens urge the government to stand down, while others call on President Sandu to engage in direct talks with Russia and re-negotiate gas prices.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
News
Protesters Assemble Tents Outside Presidential Palace in Chisinau
Protesters Assemble Tents Outside Presidential Palace in Chisinau
Video: Protesters Set Tents Outside Presidential Palace in Moldova's Capital

11:52 GMT 21.09.2022 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 21.09.2022)
© Sputnik / Sputnik MoldovaSputnik Moldova Telegram photo of protest in Chisinau outside presidential administration. August 23, 2022.
Sputnik Moldova Telegram photo of protest in Chisinau outside presidential administration. August 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
© Sputnik / Sputnik Moldova
The Eastern European country has been facing mass protests amid a major rise in gas prices - as well as prices for food and consumer services. Many protesters demanded that President Maia Sandu step down.
Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where protesters have set up tents outside the presidential palace to hold a demo against President Maia Sandu’s energy policies.
The country is unable to buy gas from Russia's Gazprom. As such, part of dissatisfied citizens urge the government to stand down, while others call on President Sandu to engage in direct talks with Russia and re-negotiate gas prices.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
