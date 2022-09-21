https://sputniknews.com/20220921/us-views-german-reconsideration-of-nuclear-power-favorably---state-dept-energy-chief-1101063461.html

US Views German Reconsideration of Nuclear Power ‘Favorably’ - State Dept. Energy Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States views German officials’ reconsideration of nuclear power capabilities as favorable amid a looming energy crisis in... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner called for a restoration of operations at nuclear power plants the country phased out starting in 2011 in response to the Fukushima disaster in Japan.On January 1, 2022, Germany disconnected three of its remaining six nuclear power plants. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has proposed prolonging operations at the remaining three plants amid the looming energy crisis in Europe, sparked by sanctions on Russian energy.German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, a Green Party member, has opposed the continued use of the facilities for electric generation.The Biden administration has been engaged with major energy producers at home and abroad to increase production and exports in order to help address the energy crisis in Europe, Fernandez said.US natural gas companies are now exporting at full capacity and will bring more capacity in coming months, Fernandez also said. However, a transition to clean energy is critical in the long term, Fernandez added.

