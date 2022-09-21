US 'Trampled Upon' Iran Nuclear Deal, Can't Tolerate Independent States, Raisi Tells UNGA

https://sputniknews.com/20220921/us-trampled-upon-iran-nuclear-deal-president-raisi-says-at-unga-1101052517.html

The United States "trampled upon" the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during his Wednesday address to the United Nations General Assembly. The Iranian president stressed that the Islamic Republic is not striving to obtain nuclear weapons.He further condemned Washington's meddling in the region's affairs and refusal to take the interests of other countries into account. Raisi noted that the US can't tolerate countries that act independently and puts its own priorities over those of other states.Raisi also declared that the existing world order, where international organizations had become "instruments of repression" and economic sanctions are used as leverage to pressure other countries, no longer enjoys widespread support. He stated that a new world order is starting to take shape in its place and stressed the necessity to create a more "fair" world.The Iranian president said that late IRGC General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in the US strike in January 2020, "fought against oppression" of the current world order. Raisi condemned his killing by the US as a crime and said that Iran will insist on holding a fair trial for those responsible.Raisi's speech to the UNGA came amid a pause in negotiations on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which effectively collapsed following the unilateral US withdrawal from it in 2018. The sides have since exchanged a new draft agreements, but there has been no suggestion of an imminent signing. Western parties to the accord accused Iran, which demands guaranties the deal won't collapse again, of unreasonable demands, while Tehran slammed the unconstructive approach of certain countries.*Daesh (also known as IS, ISIS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

