The Pandemic Continues to Rage Despite Joe Biden’s Wishes

By Any Means Necessary
BAMN is your guide to the movement and efforts shaping the world around us: from mass incarceration to the battle between police and water protectors; from efforts to protect the environment to the movement for Black Lives. Stay tuned to by any means necessary five days a week here on Radio Sputnik.
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss new regulations introduced by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin which would restrict the rights of transgender students to identify according to their gender identity, how the specific insertion of bathroom-bill-like regulations points to a broader agenda to defund public education, how this move fits into the broader assault on transgender rights in the US, and why solidarity is crucial to combating this assault on the rights of transgender people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Central Intelligence Agency and its founding in anticommunism, the strange ways that the CIA tried to kill Cuban President Fidel Castro and how that likely harmed US geopolitical interests, the CIA’s experimentation on US citizens via the MK Ultra project, and the information warfare waged by the agency through propaganda campaigns that can now target US citizens.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the arrest of a victim of sexual assault for an unrelated crime using DNA from a rape kit by San Francisco police and the severe lack of regulation on the DNA collected from rape kits, revelations that US Customs officials have been collecting data from phones and computers seized at areas within their jurisdiction and why this is essentially a dragnet, and the latest data breach suffered by Uber and how Uber has failed to disclose what data was taken.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Brown, veteran broadcaster and host of Burn It Down with Kim Brown on YouTube to discuss the Biden administration’s willingness to sacrifice COVID-19 relief money and other social spending to send more money to Ukraine as a part of a government funding bill, a recent study which reports that one in ten Americans suffers from depression and how the COVID-19 pandemic likely exacerbated an already dire situation, and the release of Adnan Syed following the podcast “Serial” highlighting issues with his initial trial and conviction for murder and what it reveals about state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
08:53 GMT 21.09.2022
By Any Means Necessary
Sean Blackmon
Jacqueline Luqman
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss new regulations introduced by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin which would restrict the rights of transgender students to identify according to their gender identity, how the specific insertion of bathroom-bill-like regulations points to a broader agenda to defund public education, how this move fits into the broader assault on transgender rights in the US, and why solidarity is crucial to combating this assault on the rights of transgender people.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Central Intelligence Agency and its founding in anticommunism, the strange ways that the CIA tried to kill Cuban President Fidel Castro and how that likely harmed US geopolitical interests, the CIA’s experimentation on US citizens via the MK Ultra project, and the information warfare waged by the agency through propaganda campaigns that can now target US citizens.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the arrest of a victim of sexual assault for an unrelated crime using DNA from a rape kit by San Francisco police and the severe lack of regulation on the DNA collected from rape kits, revelations that US Customs officials have been collecting data from phones and computers seized at areas within their jurisdiction and why this is essentially a dragnet, and the latest data breach suffered by Uber and how Uber has failed to disclose what data was taken.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Brown, veteran broadcaster and host of Burn It Down with Kim Brown on YouTube to discuss the Biden administration’s willingness to sacrifice COVID-19 relief money and other social spending to send more money to Ukraine as a part of a government funding bill, a recent study which reports that one in ten Americans suffers from depression and how the COVID-19 pandemic likely exacerbated an already dire situation, and the release of Adnan Syed following the podcast “Serial” highlighting issues with his initial trial and conviction for murder and what it reveals about state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
