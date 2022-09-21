https://sputniknews.com/20220921/students-suicide-sparks-protest-at-university-in-indias-punjab---video-1101037343.html

Student's Suicide Sparks Protest at University in India's Punjab - Video

Student's Suicide Sparks Protest at University in India's Punjab - Video

India's National Crime Bureau in its report published in August said a total of 49 million attempted suicide between 2019-2021, an increase of 7.2% from the... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-21T10:57+0000

2022-09-21T10:57+0000

2022-09-21T10:57+0000

india

punjab

suicides

suicide

suicide

suicide

suicide

students

student

students

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101039022_0:36:1429:840_1920x0_80_0_0_e55d3345431868e83e196e370bd63e52.jpg

Students in Phagwara, a city in the Indian state of Punjab staged a massive protest on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday after a 21-year-old student committed suicide. She was pursuing her bachelor's degree in design at Lovely Professional University (LPU).According to the protesting students, this is the second suicide on campus in fewer than 10 days; they argued that the first case went unreported.The students claimed they wanted to know why the university was trying to "cover up" the suicide cases, NDTV news reported.The Phagwara Superintendent of Police, Mukhtiar Rai, has told reporters that the student wrote a suicide note saying she'd opted to end her life for "personal reasons"."We are investigating the matter further, and the police force are deployed as a precautionary measure outside the campus," he added.The student's body will be handed over to her parents once they reach Phagwara on Wednesday. It is currently being kept in the mortuary of the city's Civil Hospital."The unfortunate incident saddens Lovely Professional University fraternity. The initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point toward personal issues of the dead. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation," said the college management.

punjab

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

punjab, suicides, suicide, suicide, suicide, suicide, students, student, students, students