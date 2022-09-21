Student's Suicide Sparks Protest at University in India's Punjab - Video

International
Students in Phagwara, a city in the Indian state of Punjab staged a massive protest on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday after a 21-year-old student committed suicide. She was pursuing her bachelor's degree in design at Lovely Professional University (LPU).According to the protesting students, this is the second suicide on campus in fewer than 10 days; they argued that the first case went unreported.The students claimed they wanted to know why the university was trying to "cover up" the suicide cases, NDTV news reported.The Phagwara Superintendent of Police, Mukhtiar Rai, has told reporters that the student wrote a suicide note saying she'd opted to end her life for "personal reasons"."We are investigating the matter further, and the police force are deployed as a precautionary measure outside the campus," he added.The student's body will be handed over to her parents once they reach Phagwara on Wednesday. It is currently being kept in the mortuary of the city's Civil Hospital."The unfortunate incident saddens Lovely Professional University fraternity. The initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point toward personal issues of the dead. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation," said the college management.
10:57 GMT 21.09.2022
India
India's National Crime Bureau in its report published in August said a total of 49 million attempted suicide between 2019-2021, an increase of 7.2% from the previous year.
Students in Phagwara, a city in the Indian state of Punjab staged a massive protest on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday after a 21-year-old student committed suicide. She was pursuing her bachelor's degree in design at Lovely Professional University (LPU).
According to the protesting students, this is the second suicide on campus in fewer than 10 days; they argued that the first case went unreported.
The students claimed they wanted to know why the university was trying to "cover up" the suicide cases, NDTV news reported.
The Phagwara Superintendent of Police, Mukhtiar Rai, has told reporters that the student wrote a suicide note saying she'd opted to end her life for "personal reasons".
"We are investigating the matter further, and the police force are deployed as a precautionary measure outside the campus," he added.
The student's body will be handed over to her parents once they reach Phagwara on Wednesday. It is currently being kept in the mortuary of the city's Civil Hospital.
"The unfortunate incident saddens Lovely Professional University fraternity. The initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point toward personal issues of the dead. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation," said the college management.
