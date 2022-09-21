https://sputniknews.com/20220921/shoigu-russia-at-war-with-collective-west-rather-than-ukraine-1101029246.html

Shoigu: Russia at War With Collective West Rather Than Ukraine

Shoigu: Russia at War With Collective West Rather Than Ukraine

Both Russian president Vladimir Putin and Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu delivered speeches on Wednesday in the wake of announcements by the Donbass... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-21T07:39+0000

2022-09-21T07:39+0000

2022-09-21T07:59+0000

donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia

russia

sergei shoigu

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101031266_0:33:1342:789_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0e4df2a66b755ba50d3166af1cc0c4.jpg

In his TV address on Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia was at war with the collective West rather than Ukraine. The Western states as well as NATO, he said, are supplying Kiev with "huge" amounts of weapons. The minister went on to stress that the Ukrainian forces are increasingly using Western weapons to target civilian infrastructure, including hospitals.He stressed that more than 70 military satellites and 200 civilian satellites are working to aid Ukraine and added that some 150 Western military specialists have been deployed to Kiev, de facto leading Ukrainian forces.Military Losses of Russia and UkraineTouching upon the issue of the military costs of the armed conflict in Ukraine, Sergei Shoigu estimated that Kiev has lost half of its army, which originally had about 200,000 troops at the initial stage of Moscow’s special operation.Over 2,000 foreign mercenaries were eliminated in Ukraine in the past months by Russians, the minister said, adding that 1,000 remain at the combat zone.Russian losses, Shoigu noted, amount to 5,937, noting that the servicemen were “courageously fulfilling their duties.”Partial MobilizationShoigu has also provided details on the military’s plans, explaining that partial mobilization in Russia is necessary to hold a 1,000-kilometer wide line of control and the liberated territories.He said that only one percent out of Russia’s 25 million-strong military reserve will be subject to partial mobilization. He specified that reserve servicemen who have military professions and combat experience will be mobilized, adding that this will not concern students.Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian forces fully control the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), partially control the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and added that they are advancing in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).The LPR and the DPR as well as the Russian-held parts of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions have announced they would hold referendums to join Russia from September 23-27. The move was followed by President Putin signing a decree on the partial mobilization in Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220921/live-updates-ukraine-lost-half-its-military-amid-russias-special-op-defense-minister-shoigu-says-1101030752.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, sergei shoigu, vladimir putin