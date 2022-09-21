https://sputniknews.com/20220921/referenda-in-donbas-declassification-tango-church-committee-redux--1101020861.html
Referenda in Donbas, Declassification Tango, Church Committee Redux?
Referenda in Donbas, Declassification Tango, Church Committee Redux?
Referenda in Donbas, Declassification Tango, Church Committee Redux?
Rising STD rates indict the US healthcare system, as Johnson and Johnson dodges lawsuits.
Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss some effects of the reported referenda being planned for the Donetsk and Lugansk republics and breaks down the political repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine for Europe. He also discusses Hunter Biden’s court victory on individual privacy and the arcane declassification discussion surrounding former President Donald Trump.Aaron Good, author, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon, discusses the calls for a new Church Committee to investigate the FBI’s surveillance and political abuses. He asks whether there is a Congressional champion for true, impartial reform andBrian Wright, California-based attorney and a former radio talk show host, breaks down some of the latest polls, prospects for the November midterms, and the trajectories of the US’ two major political parties.Adriana Garriga Lopez, associate professor of anthropology at Florida Atlantic University, discusses why Puerto Rico remains so vulnerable to natural disasters, whether comparisons with Cuba’s hurricane responses are illuminating, and how the wealthiest country in the world allows its poorest communities to be sacrificed.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss some effects of the reported referenda being planned for the Donetsk and Lugansk republics and breaks down the political repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine for Europe. He also discusses Hunter Biden’s court victory on individual privacy and the arcane declassification discussion surrounding former President Donald Trump.
Aaron Good, author, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon, discusses the calls for a new Church Committee to investigate the FBI’s surveillance and political abuses. He asks whether there is a Congressional champion for true, impartial reform and
Brian Wright, California-based attorney and a former radio talk show host, breaks down some of the latest polls, prospects for the November midterms, and the trajectories of the US’ two major political parties.
Adriana Garriga Lopez, associate professor of anthropology at Florida Atlantic University, discusses why Puerto Rico remains so vulnerable to natural disasters, whether comparisons with Cuba’s hurricane responses are illuminating, and how the wealthiest country in the world allows its poorest communities to be sacrificed.
