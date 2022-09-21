https://sputniknews.com/20220921/president-putin-signs-decree-on-partial-mobilization-in-russia-1101028539.html
President Putin Signs Decree on Partial Mobilization in Russia
President Putin Signs Decree on Partial Mobilization in Russia
Earlier this week, the Donbass Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, both liberated by the Russian forces, announced they would hold... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T06:12+0000
2022-09-21T06:12+0000
2022-09-21T06:40+0000
russia
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104608/66/1046086642_0:112:3000:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba352612cdd4626fd05716cce199ff8.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he'd signed a decree on partial mobilization in the country. He said that measures on mobilization will begin on Wednesday, noting that only reservists will be subject to conscription - first, those who have relevant experience and military professions.He also noted that citizens who join the army during the mobilization will get the status and social guarantees of the military's contracted servicemen.At the same time, the Kremlin noted that military service contracts will be extended until the end of mobilization.In his address to the nation, president Putin previously explained the situation regarding the special military operation in Ukraine. He stressed that Russia will support the result of the referendums, which will take place in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.Putin noted that the current conflict was instigated by the West, noting that the Western countries seek the destruction and disintegration of Russia.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104608/66/1046086642_226:0:2775:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_f927ba9883824329a4f446b681938509.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, vladimir putin
President Putin Signs Decree on Partial Mobilization in Russia
06:12 GMT 21.09.2022 (Updated: 06:40 GMT 21.09.2022)
Being updated
Earlier this week, the Donbass Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, both liberated by the Russian forces, announced they would hold referendums on joining Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he'd signed a decree on partial mobilization
in the country.
"In this situation, I consider it necessary to take the following decisions, they are fully adequate to the threats we face. Namely: to protect our Motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff on conducting partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," Putin said, addressing Russians.
He said that measures on mobilization will begin on Wednesday, noting that only reservists will be subject to conscription - first, those who have relevant experience and military professions.
He also noted that citizens who join the army during the mobilization will get the status and social guarantees of the military's contracted servicemen.
At the same time, the Kremlin noted that military service contracts will be extended until the end of mobilization.
In his address to the nation, president Putin previously explained the situation regarding the special military operation in Ukraine. He stressed that Russia will support the result of the referendums, which will take place in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
Putin noted that the current conflict was instigated by the West, noting that the Western countries seek the destruction and disintegration of Russia.