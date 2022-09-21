https://sputniknews.com/20220921/president-putin-signs-decree-on-partial-mobilization-in-russia-1101028539.html

President Putin Signs Decree on Partial Mobilization in Russia

Earlier this week, the Donbass Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, both liberated by the Russian forces, announced they would hold... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he'd signed a decree on partial mobilization in the country. He said that measures on mobilization will begin on Wednesday, noting that only reservists will be subject to conscription - first, those who have relevant experience and military professions.He also noted that citizens who join the army during the mobilization will get the status and social guarantees of the military's contracted servicemen.At the same time, the Kremlin noted that military service contracts will be extended until the end of mobilization.In his address to the nation, president Putin previously explained the situation regarding the special military operation in Ukraine. He stressed that Russia will support the result of the referendums, which will take place in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.Putin noted that the current conflict was instigated by the West, noting that the Western countries seek the destruction and disintegration of Russia.

