Putin: West's Goal is to Weaken, Disunite and Destroy Russia
20.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
President Putin Signs Decree on Partial Mobilization in Russia
President Putin Signs Decree on Partial Mobilization in Russia
Earlier this week, the Donbass Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, both liberated by the Russian forces, announced they would hold...
russia
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
vladimir putin
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104608/66/1046086642_0:112:3000:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba352612cdd4626fd05716cce199ff8.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he'd signed a decree on partial mobilization in the country. He said that measures on mobilization will begin on Wednesday, noting that only reservists will be subject to conscription - first, those who have relevant experience and military professions.He also noted that citizens who join the army during the mobilization will get the status and social guarantees of the military's contracted servicemen.At the same time, the Kremlin noted that military service contracts will be extended until the end of mobilization.In his address to the nation, president Putin previously explained the situation regarding the special military operation in Ukraine. He stressed that Russia will support the result of the referendums, which will take place in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.Putin noted that the current conflict was instigated by the West, noting that the Western countries seek the destruction and disintegration of Russia.
President Putin Signs Decree on Partial Mobilization in Russia

06:12 GMT 21.09.2022 (Updated: 06:40 GMT 21.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / KAZBEK BASAYEVRussian special forces soldiers.Ingushetia (File)
Russian special forces soldiers.Ingushetia (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / KAZBEK BASAYEV
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Earlier this week, the Donbass Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, both liberated by the Russian forces, announced they would hold referendums on joining Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he'd signed a decree on partial mobilization in the country.

"In this situation, I consider it necessary to take the following decisions, they are fully adequate to the threats we face. Namely: to protect our Motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff on conducting partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," Putin said, addressing Russians.

He said that measures on mobilization will begin on Wednesday, noting that only reservists will be subject to conscription - first, those who have relevant experience and military professions.
He also noted that citizens who join the army during the mobilization will get the status and social guarantees of the military's contracted servicemen.
At the same time, the Kremlin noted that military service contracts will be extended until the end of mobilization.
In his address to the nation, president Putin previously explained the situation regarding the special military operation in Ukraine. He stressed that Russia will support the result of the referendums, which will take place in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
Putin noted that the current conflict was instigated by the West, noting that the Western countries seek the destruction and disintegration of Russia.
