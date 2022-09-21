International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
https://sputniknews.com/20220921/live-updates-ukraine-lost-half-its-military-amid-russias-special-op-defense-minister-shoigu-says-1101030752.html
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye NPP Under Shelling of Ukrainian Military, Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye NPP Under Shelling of Ukrainian Military, Authorities Say
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated he had signed a decree on partial mobilization in the country. According to Defense Minister Sergei... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T07:35+0000
2022-09-21T07:37+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099956974_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cd954322ab3395c46b4813b4e8983e56.jpg
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099956974_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bb883d7d1a1534247ec96b133a2aa56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
An unexploded shell is seen on the territory of the sunflower oil extraction plant damaged by shelling in the town of Pologi, Zaporozhye region. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye NPP Under Shelling of Ukrainian Military, Authorities Say

07:35 GMT 21.09.2022 (Updated: 07:37 GMT 21.09.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated he had signed a decree on partial mobilization in the country. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, it will only affect 1% of the Russian mobilization resource.
In his address to the nation, Vladimir Putin commented on the special military operation in Ukraine, saying that the goal of the op remains the same - the liberation of Donbass. The president stressed that Russian troops are acting competently, as they are clearing cities from neo-Nazis and rescuing people from the Ukrainian regime.
At the same time, he said Moscow will support the results of the referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which are scheduled for September 23-27.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
07:51 GMT 21.09.2022
West's Anti-Russia Policies, Partial Mobilization & Referendums: Key Points of Putin's Address
In this image released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
Russia
West's Anti-Russia Policies, Partial Mobilization & Referendums: Key Points of Putin's Address
06:05 GMT
07:49 GMT 21.09.2022
Shoigu: Russia at War With Collective West Rather Than Ukraine
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech on partial mobilization - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
Shoigu: Russia at War With Collective West Rather Than Ukraine
07:39 GMT
07:39 GMT 21.09.2022
Ukraine Lost Half of Military Amid Russian Special Op, Defense Minister Shoigu Says

"At the initial stage, the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to about 201,000-202,000 people. During this time, there are more than 100,000 casualties. At the same time, 61,207 people were killed and 49,368 people were wounded," Shoigu said, adding that they lost "half of their armed forces."

07:37 GMT 21.09.2022
President Putin Signs Decree on Partial Mobilization in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
President Putin Signs Decree on Partial Mobilization in Russia
06:12 GMT
07:37 GMT 21.09.2022
Zaporozhye NPP Under Shelling of Ukrainian Military, Authorities Say

"Zaporozhye NPP was again attacked by militants of the armed forces of Ukraine. Explosions were recorded 100 meters from the perimeter of the NPP, a high-voltage power line was damaged. Communication equipment of one of the power units was also damaged," the administration of Energodar said.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала