LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye NPP Under Shelling of Ukrainian Military, Authorities Say

In his address to the nation, Vladimir Putin commented on the special military operation in Ukraine, saying that the goal of the op remains the same - the liberation of Donbass. The president stressed that Russian troops are acting competently, as they are clearing cities from neo-Nazis and rescuing people from the Ukrainian regime.
At the same time, he said Moscow will support the results of the referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which are scheduled for September 23-27.
