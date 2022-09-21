https://sputniknews.com/20220921/leader-of-bosnian-serbs-dodik-calls-to-respect-decision-of-people-in-donbass-to-hold-referendums-1101042955.html
Leader of Bosnian Serbs Dodik Calls to Respect Decision of People in Donbass to Hold Referendums
Leader of Bosnian Serbs Dodik Calls to Respect Decision of People in Donbass to Hold Referendums
10:41 GMT 21.09.2022 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 21.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, told Sputnik that referendums in Donbass is an independent decision of people who live there, and their choice should be respected.
"Certainly, the issue of the referendum is an important topic in recent days, and we believe that the issue of accession is an autonomous decision both for these regions and for Russia itself. Therefore, we will respect their choice and the way they choose to integrate," Dodik said.
He added that he believes that the desire of people in Donbass to join Russia is objective.
"Of course, Russian people live in these areas, so we treat their desire with understanding and believe that their expression and desire to join Russia is objective," Dodik said.
Earlier this week, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced their plans to simultaneously hold referendums to join Russia following the respective requests from their Civil Councils. Kherson and Zaporozhye regions followed the move, with all four votes scheduled to take place on September 23-27.
announced their plans to simultaneously hold referendums to join Russia following the respective requests from their Civil Councils. Kherson and Zaporozhye regions followed suit, with all four votes scheduled to take place on September 23-27.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has already announced that Moscow will support
the outcome of the vote.