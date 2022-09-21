https://sputniknews.com/20220921/leader-of-bosnian-serbs-dodik-calls-to-respect-decision-of-people-in-donbass-to-hold-referendums-1101042955.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, told Sputnik that referendums in Donbass is an independent... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

He added that he believes that the desire of people in Donbass to join Russia is objective.Earlier this week, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced their plans to simultaneously hold referendums to join Russia following the respective requests from their Civil Councils. Kherson and Zaporozhye regions followed the move, with all four votes scheduled to take place on September 23-27.Earlier this week, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced their plans to simultaneously hold referendums to join Russia following the respective requests from their Civil Councils. Kherson and Zaporozhye regions followed suit, with all four votes scheduled to take place on September 23-27.Russian President Vladimir Putin has already announced that Moscow will support the outcome of the vote.

