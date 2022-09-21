International
Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
Leader of Bosnian Serbs Dodik Calls to Respect Decision of People in Donbass to Hold Referendums
Leader of Bosnian Serbs Dodik Calls to Respect Decision of People in Donbass to Hold Referendums
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, told Sputnik that referendums in Donbass is an independent... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
He added that he believes that the desire of people in Donbass to join Russia is objective.Earlier this week, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced their plans to simultaneously hold referendums to join Russia following the respective requests from their Civil Councils. Kherson and Zaporozhye regions followed the move, with all four votes scheduled to take place on September 23-27.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has already announced that Moscow will support the outcome of the vote.
Leader of Bosnian Serbs Dodik Calls to Respect Decision of People in Donbass to Hold Referendums

10:41 GMT 21.09.2022 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 21.09.2022)
Banner with the inscription "We are Russian Donbass!" On a building in Donetsk
Banner with the inscription We are Russian Donbass! On a building in Donetsk
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, told Sputnik that referendums in Donbass is an independent decision of people who live there, and their choice should be respected.

"Certainly, the issue of the referendum is an important topic in recent days, and we believe that the issue of accession is an autonomous decision both for these regions and for Russia itself. Therefore, we will respect their choice and the way they choose to integrate," Dodik said.

He added that he believes that the desire of people in Donbass to join Russia is objective.

"Of course, Russian people live in these areas, so we treat their desire with understanding and believe that their expression and desire to join Russia is objective," Dodik said.

Earlier this week, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced their plans to simultaneously hold referendums to join Russia following the respective requests from their Civil Councils. Kherson and Zaporozhye regions followed the move, with all four votes scheduled to take place on September 23-27.
Earlier this week, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced their plans to simultaneously hold referendums to join Russia following the respective requests from their Civil Councils. Kherson and Zaporozhye regions followed suit, with all four votes scheduled to take place on September 23-27.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has already announced that Moscow will support the outcome of the vote.
