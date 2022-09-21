https://sputniknews.com/20220921/kazakhstans-largest-bank-stops-servicing-russian-cards-mir-in-atms-but-receives-payments-1101033406.html

Kazakhstan's Largest Bank Stops Servicing Russian Cards Mir in ATMs But Receives Payments

ALMATY (Sputnik) - ATMs of Kazakhstan's People's Savings Bank (Halyk Bank) will temporarily not service cards of the Russian payment system Mir, but other... 21.09.2022

The employee suggested it could be due to sanctions but said he had no official information on this.The Kazakh bank is yet to confirm service suspension for Russian cards.Russian newspaper Izvestia reported earlier in the day that following suit of Turkish and Kazakh banks, some Vietnamese banks also stopped working with the Mir payment system.The call center of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam told Izvestia that the bank continues to service VISA, Mastercard, Western Union and JCB, Union Pay, while "the Mir payment system is not on the list."Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that they had stopped operations with Russia's Mir bank cards in connection with UK and US sanctions against Moscow.

