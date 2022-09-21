https://sputniknews.com/20220921/kazakhstans-largest-bank-stops-servicing-russian-cards-mir-in-atms-but-receives-payments-1101033406.html
Kazakhstan's Largest Bank Stops Servicing Russian Cards Mir in ATMs But Receives Payments
Kazakhstan's Largest Bank Stops Servicing Russian Cards Mir in ATMs But Receives Payments
ALMATY (Sputnik) - ATMs of Kazakhstan's People’s Savings Bank (Halyk Bank) will temporarily not service cards of the Russian payment system Mir, but other... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T08:02+0000
2022-09-21T08:02+0000
2022-09-21T08:02+0000
asia & pacific
kazakhstan
russia
mir payment system
mir
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798081_0:0:3071:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_41704a153bdb3a07ac56d45e58aac2e4.jpg
The employee suggested it could be due to sanctions but said he had no official information on this.The Kazakh bank is yet to confirm service suspension for Russian cards.Russian newspaper Izvestia reported earlier in the day that following suit of Turkish and Kazakh banks, some Vietnamese banks also stopped working with the Mir payment system.The call center of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam told Izvestia that the bank continues to service VISA, Mastercard, Western Union and JCB, Union Pay, while "the Mir payment system is not on the list."Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that they had stopped operations with Russia's Mir bank cards in connection with UK and US sanctions against Moscow.
kazakhstan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798081_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d88d4537385c6a5aaee63de70869888.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia & pacific, kazakhstan, russia, mir payment system, mir
asia & pacific, kazakhstan, russia, mir payment system, mir
Kazakhstan's Largest Bank Stops Servicing Russian Cards Mir in ATMs But Receives Payments
ALMATY (Sputnik) - ATMs of Kazakhstan's People’s Savings Bank (Halyk Bank) will temporarily not service cards of the Russian payment system Mir, but other types of payment with Mir cards remain available, Sputnik learned from the bank's call center on Wednesday.
"Transactions on cards of the Mir payment system at Halyk Bank ATMs have been temporarily suspended since March 18. Payment in pos [point of sale] -terminals is carried out in the standard mode," a call center employee said.
The employee suggested it could be due to sanctions but said he had no official information on this.
The Kazakh bank is yet to confirm service suspension for Russian cards.
Russian newspaper Izvestia reported earlier in the day that following suit of Turkish and Kazakh banks, some Vietnamese banks also stopped working with the Mir payment system.
The call center of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam told Izvestia that the bank continues to service VISA, Mastercard, Western Union and JCB, Union Pay, while "the Mir payment system is not on the list."
Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that they had stopped operations with Russia's Mir bank cards in connection with UK and US sanctions against Moscow.