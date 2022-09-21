https://sputniknews.com/20220921/iran-to-hold-sea-aerial-military-parade-in-persian-gulf-on-september-22-1101060500.html
Iran to Hold Sea, Aerial Military Parade in Persian Gulf on September 22
MOSCOW, September 21 (Sputnik) - Over 1,400 ships and a number of fighter jets are to take part in the Iranian military sea and air parade on September 22, corps spokesman Gen. Ramezan Sharif announced, the IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.
"As well as the navy's parade, the armed forces and IRGC's [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] aerial parade will also take place," Sharif said.
At the same time, the Iranian army will parade through the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, the Iranian state news agency added.
According to the report, the events are part of Holy Defense Week, which commemorates the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, known in Iran as "the Holy Defense."
The star of the naval show is set to be the recently-unveiled Shahid Soleimani combat patrol vessel. Named after IRGC Gen. Qasem Soleimani
, who was killed in a US strike in January 2020, it is equipped with a stealth hull and is intended as the lead ship of a new generation of Iranian-built catamaran-style missile corvettes.
Iran's military display will take place just one day after its president, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, denounced US interference in the Middle East during his address at the United Nations' General Assembly in New York. The two countries have been unable to agree on terms to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the United States pulled out in 2020 in a bid to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.