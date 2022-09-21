International
India's richest man Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, added a whopping $200 million (₹1.6 billion) each day to his fortune in the last twelve months, data compiled by IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 showed.The Adani empire comprises companies that are engaged in multiple sectors, including renewable energy, coal, fast-moving consumer goods, power distribution, ports, and aerospace.Adani's rise in India's business corridors has been quite impressive, considering that two years ago, his net worth was just $8 billion.His wealth jumped to about $50.5 billion in March last year before soaring to $90 billion during the same time the following year, as stocks of his publicly listed companies showed enormous growth.During the said period, he also displaced Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani as India's richest person.In recent days, Adani has acquired a majority stake in Swiss cement giant Holcim's business in India and has forayed into new sectors, including media, highlighted by his attempts to acquire one of the country's biggest news outlets, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).
India's Richest Person Gautam Adani Added Whopping $200 Million to His Wealth Every Day in Past Year

18:13 GMT 21.09.2022 (Updated: 18:25 GMT 21.09.2022)
Adani's wealth has surged more than 100 percent in 2022. From being the 2nd richest industrialist in India at the beginning of the year, when his fortune was estimated to be $77 billion, he's now only surpassed by Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk globally in terms of fortune. According to Forbes, Adani's net worth is 158.3 billion.
India's richest man Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, added a whopping $200 million (₹1.6 billion) each day to his fortune in the last twelve months, data compiled by IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 showed.
The Adani empire comprises companies that are engaged in multiple sectors, including renewable energy, coal, fast-moving consumer goods, power distribution, ports, and aerospace.
In August, the 60-year-old tycoon became the first Asian to appear in the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after overtaking Louis Vuitton's chairman to become the third-richest person in the world. In september, according to Forbes' real-time billionaires list, he leapfrogged Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest person.
Adani's rise in India's business corridors has been quite impressive, considering that two years ago, his net worth was just $8 billion.
His wealth jumped to about $50.5 billion in March last year before soaring to $90 billion during the same time the following year, as stocks of his publicly listed companies showed enormous growth.
During the said period, he also displaced Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani as India's richest person.
In recent days, Adani has acquired a majority stake in Swiss cement giant Holcim's business in India and has forayed into new sectors, including media, highlighted by his attempts to acquire one of the country's biggest news outlets, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).
