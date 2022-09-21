https://sputniknews.com/20220921/how-mourning-royal-corgis-could-get-over-the-queens-death-1101044997.html
How Mourning Royal Corgis Could Get Over the Queen's Death
How Mourning Royal Corgis Could Get Over the Queen's Death
Late Queen Elizabeth II was well known for her love of animals, especially her famous pet corgi dogs. The newest pair, Muick and Sandy, captured the nation's... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T14:55+0000
2022-09-21T14:55+0000
2022-09-21T14:55+0000
britain
great britain
corgi
queen elizabeth ii
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101047427_0:270:2583:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_0349f304e0850e014bd40e749cd2fc76.jpg
One poignant image of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was her pet corgi dogs waiting outside Windsor Castle for the hearse carrying her coffin.Muick and Sandy, accompanied by two royal flunkies, looked crestfallen as the funeral procession arrived.Prince Andrew, who will reportedly now look after them along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, was seen patting the pedigree pooches.But do dogs really grieve for their lost owners and fellow pets? And how can we help them move on?An Italian survey of over 400 owners of multiple dogs, one of whom had died, found that the surviving pets showed changes of mood and behaviour."When dogs are anxious, they display a range of physical signs, depending on what is triggering them," says British firm Miracle Leaf, which sells cannabis oil treatments for pets. Those signs include cowering, hiding, shaking, growling, whining, sudden signs of aggression and irritability, broken sleep and a lack of interest in food."Grieving the loss of a loved family member is a natural process that most dogs recover from in time," Ryan Neile, head of behaviour services at British veterinary charity Blue Cross, told British newspaper Metro. Neile said owners can help their forlorn pets recover "by being patient with them whilst sticking to their normal routine.""Try not to overly compensate by dramatically changing your behaviour or their routine, as this might be confusing for them when things settle back to normal," he cautioned.
https://sputniknews.com/20220910/corgi-parade-incoming-to-honor-late-british-queen-elizabeth-ii--her-love-of-dogs-1100642468.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101047427_0:0:2297:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_8f17ea568ca1b7875a243b588136a5aa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
britain, great britain, corgi, queen elizabeth ii
britain, great britain, corgi, queen elizabeth ii
How Mourning Royal Corgis Could Get Over the Queen's Death
Late Queen Elizabeth II was well known for her love of animals, especially her famous pet corgi dogs. The newest pair, Muick and Sandy, captured the nation's hearts when they turned out for her funeral.
One poignant image of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was her pet corgi dogs waiting outside Windsor Castle for the hearse carrying her coffin.
Muick and Sandy, accompanied by two royal flunkies, looked crestfallen as the funeral procession arrived.
Prince Andrew
, who will reportedly now look after them along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, was seen patting the pedigree pooches.
But do dogs really grieve for their lost owners and fellow pets? And how can we help them move on?
An Italian survey of over 400 owners of multiple dogs, one of whom had died, found that the surviving pets showed changes of mood and behaviour.
"When dogs are anxious, they display a range of physical signs, depending on what is triggering them," says British firm Miracle Leaf, which sells cannabis oil treatments for pets
. Those signs include cowering, hiding, shaking, growling, whining, sudden signs of aggression and irritability, broken sleep and a lack of interest in food.
"If they are grieving over the loss of another household pet, they may show these signs during times they associate with this pet," Miracle Leaf explains. "For example, when they go out for walks, when they used to be left alone with the other pet while you went out to work, or during set meal times."
"Grieving the loss of a loved family member is a natural process that most dogs recover from in time," Ryan Neile, head of behaviour services at British veterinary charity Blue Cross, told British newspaper Metro
.
"Some might appear to adapt and recover quite quickly, whereas other dogs might appear to experience the loss more deeply," he said.
Neile said owners can help their forlorn pets
recover "by being patient with them whilst sticking to their normal routine."
"Try not to overly compensate by dramatically changing your behaviour or their routine, as this might be confusing for them when things settle back to normal," he cautioned.