How Mourning Royal Corgis Could Get Over the Queen's Death

One poignant image of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was her pet corgi dogs waiting outside Windsor Castle for the hearse carrying her coffin.Muick and Sandy, accompanied by two royal flunkies, looked crestfallen as the funeral procession arrived.Prince Andrew, who will reportedly now look after them along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, was seen patting the pedigree pooches.But do dogs really grieve for their lost owners and fellow pets? And how can we help them move on?An Italian survey of over 400 owners of multiple dogs, one of whom had died, found that the surviving pets showed changes of mood and behaviour."When dogs are anxious, they display a range of physical signs, depending on what is triggering them," says British firm Miracle Leaf, which sells cannabis oil treatments for pets. Those signs include cowering, hiding, shaking, growling, whining, sudden signs of aggression and irritability, broken sleep and a lack of interest in food."Grieving the loss of a loved family member is a natural process that most dogs recover from in time," Ryan Neile, head of behaviour services at British veterinary charity Blue Cross, told British newspaper Metro. Neile said owners can help their forlorn pets recover "by being patient with them whilst sticking to their normal routine.""Try not to overly compensate by dramatically changing your behaviour or their routine, as this might be confusing for them when things settle back to normal," he cautioned.

