‘Great Loss to Art Fraternity’: India Mourns Death of Comedian Raju Srivastava

Srivastava was born and brought up in Kanpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He moved to Mumbai in Maharashtra to become an actor, where he had to work...

2022-09-21T10:32+0000

Famous Indian comedian Raju Srivastava, who cheered up millions through his performances over the years, passed away at the age of 58 on Wednesday.Srivastava was hospitalized at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a heart attack last month while exercising.India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expresed their condolences, while Bollywood celebrities and netizens took to social media to pay their heartwarming tributes to the comedian.Shah tweeted that, “Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art fraternity. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief.”For his part, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur too expressed his grief, saying: “Saddened by the demise of Raju Srivastava, a great artist, a lively person and an inspiration to many artists with his artistic talent. His death marks the end of an era of comedy, it is difficult to fill the void created by his death.”Likewise, Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the bereaved family, saying, “The death of Raju Shrivastava, who entertained everyone throughout his life with his innovative art skills, is extremely sad. Expressing my condolences to the bereaved family, I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul.”Srivastava carved a niche for himself in the world of stand-up comedy with his well-timed jokes and relevant takes on everyday life situations.He rose to fame with the first-of-its-kind stand-up comedy talent hunt show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, with its first season premiering in 2005. He also appeared in Bollywood movies including "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".Srivastava also found himself a place in politics: in 2014, the Samajwadi Party, now the main opposition in Uttar Pradesh, fielded him as a candidate for the parliamentary polls for his hometown Kanpur. The comedian refused to contest the polls, however, explaining that he was not getting enough support from local party units.Later in 2014, he joined the federally-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and was nominated as part of the Clean India Campaign by Modi.

