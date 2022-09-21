https://sputniknews.com/20220921/explosion-occurs-at-gas-pipeline-of-mexican-company-pemex-1101027753.html

Explosion Occurs at Gas Pipeline of Mexican Company Pemex

Explosion Occurs at Gas Pipeline of Mexican Company Pemex

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline of Mexico’s Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the state of Tabasco, the... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-21T05:32+0000

2022-09-21T05:32+0000

2022-09-21T05:32+0000

americas

mexico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102565/22/1025652279_0:6:4710:2655_1920x0_80_0_0_ee0cd481af924cf5f3d7d96c1e7179e7.jpg

The explosion on the Pemex gas pipeline occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to local media. Witnesses at the scene confirmed evacuation of personnel. There are currently no reports of casualties or damage to nearby residential buildings.Pemex is yet to comment on the incident.

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mexico