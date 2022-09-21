https://sputniknews.com/20220921/explosion-occurs-at-gas-pipeline-of-mexican-company-pemex-1101027753.html
Explosion Occurs at Gas Pipeline of Mexican Company Pemex
Explosion Occurs at Gas Pipeline of Mexican Company Pemex
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline of Mexico’s Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the state of Tabasco, the... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T05:32+0000
2022-09-21T05:32+0000
2022-09-21T05:32+0000
americas
mexico
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102565/22/1025652279_0:6:4710:2655_1920x0_80_0_0_ee0cd481af924cf5f3d7d96c1e7179e7.jpg
The explosion on the Pemex gas pipeline occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to local media. Witnesses at the scene confirmed evacuation of personnel. There are currently no reports of casualties or damage to nearby residential buildings.Pemex is yet to comment on the incident.
americas
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102565/22/1025652279_581:0:4146:2674_1920x0_80_0_0_4dbf668cfe7e379babdb2f458924e1fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mexico
Explosion Occurs at Gas Pipeline of Mexican Company Pemex
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline of Mexico’s Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the state of Tabasco, the Agency for Safety, Energy and Environment (ASEA) said.
"Following reports of a pipeline explosion in Huimanguillo, Tabasco, ASEA is collecting information from local authorities," Angel Carrizales, an executive director at ASEA, said on Twitter.
The explosion on the Pemex gas pipeline occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to local media. Witnesses at the scene confirmed evacuation of personnel. There are currently no reports of casualties or damage to nearby residential buildings.
Pemex is yet to comment on the incident.