Dutch Foreign Minister Calls for More Arms Supplies to Ukraine Amid Mobilization in Russia

Dutch Foreign Minister Calls for More Arms Supplies to Ukraine Amid Mobilization in Russia

PARIS (Sputnik) - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra called on Wednesday for increased weapons supplies to Ukraine amid partial mobilization declared in... 21.09.2022

"The Netherlands strongly condemns the fake referenda in eastern Ukraine and the partial military mobilisation in Russia," Hoekstra wrote on Twitter."It is crucial to continue and up our support for Ukraine: more sanctions, more weapons, more aid. We must do all we can to help Ukraine stop Putin's bloodshed."Hoekstra's remarks came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Germany would do everything in its power to support Ukraine while working to prevent further escalation of the conflict beyond the two parties already involved."And now when people again are talking about nuclear weapons we also say; it is not acceptable. But at the same time, we stick to our well-balanced and decisive policy of support to Ukraine and prevent an escalation of the war beyond the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And we will continue to do exactly that," Scholz said in an interview to German ARD broadcaster.Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the partial mobilization amid the military operation in Ukraine. The president also voiced support for referenda on joining Russian announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR. LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referenda. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.

