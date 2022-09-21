International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
China Urges All Parties to Ukraine Conflict to Cease Fire and Negotiate
China Urges All Parties to Ukraine Conflict to Cease Fire and Negotiate
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on all parties to the Ukrainian conflict to negotiate a ceasefire and find a solution that takes into account the security... 21.09.2022
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the partial mobilization is primarily needed to control the 1,000-kilometer wide line of contact and the liberated territories. The minister specified that Russia has a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.
China Urges All Parties to Ukraine Conflict to Cease Fire and Negotiate

11:12 GMT 21.09.2022
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen are seen near a front line, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kharkov region, Ukraine
Russian servicemen are seen near a front line, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kharkov region, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on all parties to the Ukrainian conflict to negotiate a ceasefire and find a solution that takes into account the security concerns of each side as soon as possible, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is clear and consistent -- we call on the relevant parties to achieve a ceasefire and hostilities through dialogue and negotiations, as well as find a solution that takes into account the legitimate security concerns of each side as soon as possible. We also hope that the international community will create the conditions and opportunity for this," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman said that China is ready to "continue to work with the international community to maintain a constructive role in efforts to deescalate the situation in Ukraine."
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the partial mobilization is primarily needed to control the 1,000-kilometer wide line of contact and the liberated territories. The minister specified that Russia has a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.
