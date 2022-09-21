https://sputniknews.com/20220921/china-urges-all-parties-to-ukraine-conflict-to-cease-fire-and-negotiate-1101044750.html

China Urges All Parties to Ukraine Conflict to Cease Fire and Negotiate

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on all parties to the Ukrainian conflict to negotiate a ceasefire and find a solution that takes into account the security...

donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia

russia

ukraine

china

The spokesman said that China is ready to "continue to work with the international community to maintain a constructive role in efforts to deescalate the situation in Ukraine."Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the partial mobilization is primarily needed to control the 1,000-kilometer wide line of contact and the liberated territories. The minister specified that Russia has a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

russia

china

2022

russia, ukraine, china