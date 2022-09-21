https://sputniknews.com/20220921/china-remains-a-formidable-challenge-at-border-indian-navy-chief-says-1101034747.html
China Remains a 'Formidable Challenge' at Border, Indian Navy Chief Says
China Remains a 'Formidable Challenge' at Border, Indian Navy Chief Says
Indian and Chinese troops "completed disengagement" and "dismantled military infrastructure" this month at the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area, a friction point in the Ladakh border standoff which erupted in April-May 2020.
India's Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar has called China a "formidable challenge" both at the land border but also in the Indian Ocean."China remains a formidable challenge and has increased its presence, not only along our land borders but also in the maritime domain by leveraging anti-piracy operations to normalize its naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region," Kumar said, as he was delivering a keynote address at the All India Management Association (AIMA) in New Delhi on Tuesday.Kumar likewise underlined that Pakistan continued to test India on the country's western frontier. He highlighted that in spite of facing "economic constraints" due to depleting forex reserves in recent months, Islamabad has continued to press ahead with its "military modernization" programme.The Indian Navy chief pointed out that the Pakistan Navy was "on track to becoming a 50-platform force". The admiral also expressed concerns over terrorism-related challenges near India's western land border, saying that they continued to pose a "major security threat" to Delhi's interests."While these conventional military challenges persist, terrorism remains a major security threat, as it continues to evolve in shape, scale and size," remarked Kumar.Kumar also noted that it was a "challenge" for Delhi to remain a step ahead of terrorists, who, he said, were constantly upgrading their tactics with the help of emerging technology. He further remarked that a "war" with potential adversaries could not be ruled out in the future, but added that the likelihood of it escalating into "armed action" was minimal.
India’s Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar has called China a “formidable challenge” both at the land border but also in the Indian Ocean.
"China remains a formidable challenge and has increased its presence, not only along our land borders but also in the maritime domain by leveraging anti-piracy operations to normalize its naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region," Kumar said, as he was delivering a keynote address at the All India Management Association (AIMA) in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Kumar likewise underlined that Pakistan continued to test India on the country’s western frontier.
He highlighted that in spite of facing “economic constraints” due to depleting forex reserves in recent months, Islamabad has continued to press ahead with its “military modernization” programme
.
The Indian Navy chief pointed out that the Pakistan Navy was “on track to becoming a 50-platform force”.
The admiral also expressed concerns over terrorism-related challenges near India’s western land border, saying that they continued to pose a “major security threat” to Delhi’s interests.
"While these conventional military challenges persist, terrorism remains a major security threat, as it continues to evolve in shape, scale and size,” remarked Kumar.
Kumar also noted that it was a “challenge” for Delhi to remain a step ahead of terrorists, who, he said, were constantly upgrading their tactics with the help of emerging technology.
He further remarked that a “war” with potential adversaries could not be ruled out in the future, but added that the likelihood of it escalating into “armed action” was minimal.
"While competition is being played out on a daily basis, at times testing limits, but without escalating into armed action, a war with potential adversaries can never be ruled out," stated the Indian Navy chief.