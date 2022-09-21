https://sputniknews.com/20220921/china-gulf-cooperation-council-agree-to-join-efforts-on-food-energy-security-1101064498.html

China, Gulf Cooperation Council Agree to Join Efforts on Food, Energy Security

China, Gulf Cooperation Council Agree to Join Efforts on Food, Energy Security

Meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reaffirmed their...

“The GCC anticipates a bright future for its ties with China and is willing to consolidate mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation in all areas to ensure the security of food and energy and that the supply chain is stable, and face global challenges together,” the GCC was quoted as saying in a Chinese Foreign Ministry report on the meeting.Speaking to the delegates from the six monarchies that border the Persian Gulf, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi said that China has been the GCC’s biggest trading partner, with trade between them growing by 44% last year. The bloc includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.Arab powers are also coordinating their own responses to the food crisis, which has seen prices increase at remarkably fast rates, due in part to interruptions caused by the Ukrainian crisis but also inflation connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Egyptian President Abdel Fatteh El-Sisi hosted a meeting in El-Alamein last month, and Cairo began nationwide power conservation efforts to limit its use of foreign currency reserves it needs to buy grain abroad, as much of the Arab World does.Long known for being a fair broker that doesn’t pick sides in regional rivalries, China has cultivated a relationship with both Iran and the southwestern Asian Arab states, especially in the economic sphere.China’s purchases of Saudi petroleum have declined slightly, by 0.3% this year, according to OilPrice.com, although that is largely because China’s total oil imports have declined through 2022. Instead, China has become an increasingly large seller of petroleum products, especially liquified natural gas (LNG) bought at a discount from Russia, but also LNG bought from Qatar.China has also kept up its purchases of Iranian petroleum despite the US’ sanctions that were reimposed after Washington unilaterally quit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal in 2018. And, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit earlier this month in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Tehran was formally welcomed into the Eurasian bloc.According to the Financial Times, Beijing and Riyadh reached $5.5 billion worth of BRI investment in the first half of 2022.

