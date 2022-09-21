https://sputniknews.com/20220921/biggest-african-military-expo-opens-in-pretoria-south-africa-1101033968.html

Biggest African Military Expo Opens in Pretoria, South Africa

Biggest African Military Expo Opens in Pretoria, South Africa

The three-day exhibition showcases air, sea and land defense technology, and is followed by a major two-day air show. 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-21T10:12+0000

2022-09-21T10:12+0000

2022-09-21T10:12+0000

africa

south africa

military & intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101039790_0:62:1280:782_1920x0_80_0_0_e21e1814ee842634ca2d2fd89b81b9c5.jpg

Africa Aerospace and Defense Expo - the biggest exhibition of military tech on the continent - opened on Wednesday at the Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria. Reports suggest that at least 300 companies from around 20 countries are due to participate in the event, and Russia is represented by the Rosoboronexport state corporation.At the same time, multiple delegations from African countries arrived at the expo.Russia plans to demonstrate a wide range of military equipment at the event - around 400 samples, according to Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev.The list includes T-90 tanks, TOS-1 multiple rocket launchers, BM-30 Smerch rocket launchers, 2S19 Msta self-propelled howitzers, as well as armored vehicles and military transport. Russian aircraft include Mikoyan MiG-35 fighters, as well as helicopters Mil Mi-17, Mi-28, Mi-25 and Ka-52.

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

south africa, military & intelligence