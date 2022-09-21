International
Biggest African Military Expo Opens in Pretoria, South Africa
Biggest African Military Expo Opens in Pretoria, South Africa
21.09.2022
Africa Aerospace and Defense Expo - the biggest exhibition of military tech on the continent - opened on Wednesday at the Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria. Reports suggest that at least 300 companies from around 20 countries are due to participate in the event, and Russia is represented by the Rosoboronexport state corporation.At the same time, multiple delegations from African countries arrived at the expo.Russia plans to demonstrate a wide range of military equipment at the event - around 400 samples, according to Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev.The list includes T-90 tanks, TOS-1 multiple rocket launchers, BM-30 Smerch rocket launchers, 2S19 Msta self-propelled howitzers, as well as armored vehicles and military transport. Russian aircraft include Mikoyan MiG-35 fighters, as well as helicopters Mil Mi-17, Mi-28, Mi-25 and Ka-52.
Biggest African Military Expo Opens in Pretoria, South Africa

10:12 GMT 21.09.2022
The three-day exhibition showcases air, sea and land defense technology, and is followed by a major two-day air show.
Africa Aerospace and Defense Expo - the biggest exhibition of military tech on the continent - opened on Wednesday at the Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria. Reports suggest that at least 300 companies from around 20 countries are due to participate in the event, and Russia is represented by the Rosoboronexport state corporation.
At the same time, multiple delegations from African countries arrived at the expo.

"The exhibition is an exceptional opportunity for all its participants to identify areas where they are able to cooperate, including the creation of joint ventures,” South African President Kirill Ramaphosa stated.

Russia plans to demonstrate a wide range of military equipment at the event - around 400 samples, according to Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev.
The list includes T-90 tanks, TOS-1 multiple rocket launchers, BM-30 Smerch rocket launchers, 2S19 Msta self-propelled howitzers, as well as armored vehicles and military transport. Russian aircraft include Mikoyan MiG-35 fighters, as well as helicopters Mil Mi-17, Mi-28, Mi-25 and Ka-52.
