Zorawar: India Picks Firm to Develop 'Mountain Tank'

military

India is expected to unveil the prototype of its lightweight ‘Zorawar’ tank in late 2023. The government has selected private firm Larsen & Toubro as the development partner of the program, Janes has reported.“[The] Indian process cannot place development and production contracts in one,” Jayant Damodar Patil, Whole Time Director (Defence & Smart Technologies), L&T said.Patil, however, did not elaborate on the role that his firm may play in the ambitious project. G. Satish Reddy, Advisor to the Defense Minister and former chief of the country’s Defence Research and Development Organization, had stated that the need for the lightweight tank was obvious, especially for the mountainous regions.The Zorawar tanks, which weigh less than 25 tons, will be fitted with a high-altitude operable power pack for engine and transmission of 1000hp.India has deployed its heavy T-90 and T-72 tanks, which weigh around 45-46 tones, to the Ladakh region. These vehicles were airlifted to the forward locations by the Indian Air Force after China moved Type 15/ VT-5 light tanks into the forward areas in 2020.

