International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220920/woman-who-accused-trump-of-sexual-misconduct-in-1990s-set-to-launch-new-lawsuit---filing-1101023061.html
Woman Who Accused Trump of Sexual Misconduct in 1990’s Set to Launch New Lawsuit - Filing
Woman Who Accused Trump of Sexual Misconduct in 1990’s Set to Launch New Lawsuit - Filing
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - E. Jean Carroll, a woman who accused former US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990’s, is planning on... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T22:11+0000
2022-09-20T22:09+0000
americas
us
donald trump
defamation
lawsuit
court filing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080137826_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_660eab52230fb97ab60e9cc5c2eb49cc.jpg
"Plaintiff intends to file an action against Defendant pursuant to the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) on the earliest possible filing date," the court filing said on Tuesday.The ASA allows a one-year "look back" period for adult survivors of sexual misconduct to bring civil claims that would otherwise be time-barred. Carroll will assert causes of action for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the filing said.The planned ASA lawsuit and the ongoing defamation case exist to answer the same factual question: whether Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a Bergdof Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990’s as alleged, the filing said.The two cases will be marked as related by Carroll’s lawyers and they see no reason why the cases could not be tried together starting in February 2023, the filing added.Carroll’s legal team is currently prepared to produce more than 30,000 pages of material responsive to document requests from Trump’s attorneys as part of the defamation case’s discovery process, according to the filing.
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/us-judge-rejects-trumps-bad-faith-countersuit-in-prolonged-e-jean-carroll-defamation-saga--1093792356.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080137826_318:0:3049:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46317ae87d41ad7ff73f37f7aafd68e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, defamation, lawsuit, court filing
us, donald trump, defamation, lawsuit, court filing

Woman Who Accused Trump of Sexual Misconduct in 1990’s Set to Launch New Lawsuit - Filing

22:11 GMT 20.09.2022
© AP Photo / Craig RuttleE. Jean Carroll is photographed, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York. Carroll, a New York-based advice columnist, claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies knowing Carroll. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
E. Jean Carroll is photographed, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York. Carroll, a New York-based advice columnist, claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies knowing Carroll. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
© AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - E. Jean Carroll, a woman who accused former US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990’s, is planning on launching a new lawsuit against him in addition to an ongoing defamation case, according to a court filing.
"Plaintiff intends to file an action against Defendant pursuant to the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) on the earliest possible filing date," the court filing said on Tuesday.
The ASA allows a one-year "look back" period for adult survivors of sexual misconduct to bring civil claims that would otherwise be time-barred. Carroll will assert causes of action for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the filing said.
The planned ASA lawsuit and the ongoing defamation case exist to answer the same factual question: whether Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a Bergdof Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990’s as alleged, the filing said.
In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Nevada business leaders talk at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
US Judge Rejects Trump’s ‘Bad Faith’ Countersuit in Prolonged E. Jean Carroll Defamation Saga
11 March, 22:14 GMT
The two cases will be marked as related by Carroll’s lawyers and they see no reason why the cases could not be tried together starting in February 2023, the filing added.
Carroll’s legal team is currently prepared to produce more than 30,000 pages of material responsive to document requests from Trump’s attorneys as part of the defamation case’s discovery process, according to the filing.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала