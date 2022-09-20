https://sputniknews.com/20220920/woman-who-accused-trump-of-sexual-misconduct-in-1990s-set-to-launch-new-lawsuit---filing-1101023061.html
Woman Who Accused Trump of Sexual Misconduct in 1990’s Set to Launch New Lawsuit - Filing
Woman Who Accused Trump of Sexual Misconduct in 1990’s Set to Launch New Lawsuit - Filing
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - E. Jean Carroll, a woman who accused former US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990’s, is planning on... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T22:11+0000
2022-09-20T22:11+0000
2022-09-20T22:09+0000
americas
us
donald trump
defamation
lawsuit
court filing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080137826_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_660eab52230fb97ab60e9cc5c2eb49cc.jpg
"Plaintiff intends to file an action against Defendant pursuant to the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) on the earliest possible filing date," the court filing said on Tuesday.The ASA allows a one-year "look back" period for adult survivors of sexual misconduct to bring civil claims that would otherwise be time-barred. Carroll will assert causes of action for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the filing said.The planned ASA lawsuit and the ongoing defamation case exist to answer the same factual question: whether Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a Bergdof Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990’s as alleged, the filing said.The two cases will be marked as related by Carroll’s lawyers and they see no reason why the cases could not be tried together starting in February 2023, the filing added.Carroll’s legal team is currently prepared to produce more than 30,000 pages of material responsive to document requests from Trump’s attorneys as part of the defamation case’s discovery process, according to the filing.
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/us-judge-rejects-trumps-bad-faith-countersuit-in-prolonged-e-jean-carroll-defamation-saga--1093792356.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080137826_318:0:3049:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46317ae87d41ad7ff73f37f7aafd68e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, defamation, lawsuit, court filing
us, donald trump, defamation, lawsuit, court filing
Woman Who Accused Trump of Sexual Misconduct in 1990’s Set to Launch New Lawsuit - Filing
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - E. Jean Carroll, a woman who accused former US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990’s, is planning on launching a new lawsuit against him in addition to an ongoing defamation case, according to a court filing.
"Plaintiff intends to file an action against Defendant pursuant to the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) on the earliest possible filing date," the court filing said on Tuesday.
The ASA allows a one-year "look back" period for adult survivors of sexual misconduct to bring civil claims that would otherwise be time-barred. Carroll will assert causes of action for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the filing said.
The planned ASA lawsuit and the ongoing defamation case exist to answer the same factual question: whether Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a Bergdof Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990’s as alleged, the filing said.
The two cases will be marked as related by Carroll’s lawyers and they see no reason why the cases could not be tried together starting in February 2023, the filing added.
Carroll’s legal team is currently prepared to produce more than 30,000 pages of material responsive to document requests from Trump’s attorneys as part of the defamation case’s discovery process, according to the filing.