https://sputniknews.com/20220920/white-house-says-monitoring-reports-that-migrants-flown-to-bidens-home-state-delaware-1101020291.html

White House Monitoring Reports About Migrants Being Flown to Biden's Home State Delaware

White House Monitoring Reports About Migrants Being Flown to Biden's Home State Delaware

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is tracking reports about migrants being flown from Texas to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T18:20+0000

2022-09-20T18:20+0000

2022-09-20T18:21+0000

americas

us

migrants

joe biden

delaware

us-mexico border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101020145_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_8ea486e69f3aa7d874bf77a3d8eb0d87.jpg

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly behind the move to send a plane with migrants to an airport near Biden's' vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware.Jean-Pierre characterized the move by DeSantis as being a political stunt.Biden said in response that the Florida governor should come visit Delaware because of its beautiful beaches.Republican-run states, including Florida and Texas, have been protesting what they call is the Biden administration’s lax border and immigration policy by transporting migrants to the so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions." Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to New York City, Washington and Chicago.Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.

https://sputniknews.com/20220915/biden-reportedly-urging-mexico-to-accept-more-us-returns-of-migrants-from-cuba-nicaragua-venezuela-1100802446.html

americas

delaware

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, migrants, joe biden, delaware, us-mexico border