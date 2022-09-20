International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220920/white-house-says-monitoring-reports-that-migrants-flown-to-bidens-home-state-delaware-1101020291.html
White House Monitoring Reports About Migrants Being Flown to Biden's Home State Delaware
White House Monitoring Reports About Migrants Being Flown to Biden's Home State Delaware
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is tracking reports about migrants being flown from Texas to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T18:20+0000
2022-09-20T18:21+0000
americas
us
migrants
joe biden
delaware
us-mexico border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101020145_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_8ea486e69f3aa7d874bf77a3d8eb0d87.jpg
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly behind the move to send a plane with migrants to an airport near Biden's' vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware.Jean-Pierre characterized the move by DeSantis as being a political stunt.Biden said in response that the Florida governor should come visit Delaware because of its beautiful beaches.Republican-run states, including Florida and Texas, have been protesting what they call is the Biden administration’s lax border and immigration policy by transporting migrants to the so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions." Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to New York City, Washington and Chicago.Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/biden-reportedly-urging-mexico-to-accept-more-us-returns-of-migrants-from-cuba-nicaragua-venezuela-1100802446.html
americas
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101020145_73:0:2804:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b0916ea0e00d59a30c9d9337324e6c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, migrants, joe biden, delaware, us-mexico border
us, migrants, joe biden, delaware, us-mexico border

White House Monitoring Reports About Migrants Being Flown to Biden's Home State Delaware

18:20 GMT 20.09.2022 (Updated: 18:21 GMT 20.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Odelyn JosephFILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, Haitians deported from the United States try to board the same plane in which they were deported, in an attempt to return to the United States, on the tarmac of the Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The Border Patrol's treatment of Haitian migrants, they say, is just the latest in a long history of discriminatory U.S. policies and of indignities faced by Black people, sparking new anger among Haitian Americans, Black immigrant advocates and civil rights leaders.(AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, Haitians deported from the United States try to board the same plane in which they were deported, in an attempt to return to the United States, on the tarmac of the Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The Border Patrol's treatment of Haitian migrants, they say, is just the latest in a long history of discriminatory U.S. policies and of indignities faced by Black people, sparking new anger among Haitian Americans, Black immigrant advocates and civil rights leaders.(AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
© AP Photo / Odelyn Joseph
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is tracking reports about migrants being flown from Texas to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
"Yes, we have received word of the flights," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome at these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims."
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly behind the move to send a plane with migrants to an airport near Biden's' vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware.
Jean-Pierre characterized the move by DeSantis as being a political stunt.
Biden said in response that the Florida governor should come visit Delaware because of its beautiful beaches.
Republican-run states, including Florida and Texas, have been protesting what they call is the Biden administration’s lax border and immigration policy by transporting migrants to the so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions." Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to New York City, Washington and Chicago.
People use a ladder to scale the border fence at the US/Mexico border in Tecate, Mexico, Thursday, April 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
Americas
Biden Reportedly Urging Mexico to Accept More US Returns of Migrants From Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela
15 September, 10:13 GMT
Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала