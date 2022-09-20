International
Watch Indian Man Extracting Venom From Live Snake
Watch Indian Man Extracting Venom From Live Snake
The snake venom can be extracted and sold to pharmaceutical companies to make its antidote. 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
A video showing a member of the Irula tribe from India's Tamil Nadu state extracting snake venom has caught the attention of netizens. Shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu, the video shows a man holding the snake's mouth and making it bite the lid of a small container that absorbs and stores the snake's venom.Stunned to see the video, a number of netizens have shared their reactions. While many expressed concern about the safety and risk involved, others sought to know about the Irula tribe and their unique profession.
The snake venom can be extracted and sold to pharmaceutical companies to make its antidote.
A video showing a member of the Irula tribe from India's Tamil Nadu state extracting snake venom has caught the attention of netizens.
Shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu, the video shows a man holding the snake's mouth and making it bite the lid of a small container that absorbs and stores the snake's venom.
Stunned to see the video, a number of netizens have shared their reactions.
While many expressed concern about the safety and risk involved, others sought to know about the Irula tribe and their unique profession.
