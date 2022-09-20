https://sputniknews.com/20220920/videos-surface-of-australian-commandos-shooting-at-afghan-civilians-joking-about-kill-quota-1101017243.html

Videos Surface of Australian Commandos Shooting at Afghan Civilians, Joking About 'Kill Quota'

In 2020, a high-level Brereton inquiry report found the unlawful killing of civilians by elite Australian commandos in Afghanistan during their operation... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

The 2nd Commando Regiment, a special forces unit of the Australian Army, has been captured in several videos showing them discussing killing unarmed civilians in cold blood in Afghanistan during their nine years of operations.The elite forces can be heard discussing a "quota of 10" for each one to kill during the "War on Terror," which was announced by the US following the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.The video obtained by ABC shows an entire unit happily discussing their "kill quota" ahead of an operation.They use the word "quota" at least a dozen times in the 90-second film captured by an Australian soldier in 2012.Another video shows a soldier opening fire from his assault rifle from combat helicopter at what appear to be unarmed civilians.The third video, also telecasted on ABC news, shows two Australian commandos detaining a "farmer," Later, they watched while an Afghan soldier beat the civilian.The ABC news said that some of these elite commandos are now under investigation by Australia's war crimes agency.Australian Defence Force has clarified, saying it does not use "enemy casualty numbers as a measure of performance, success or effectiveness, including during operations in Afghanistan."US-led NATO forces pulled out from Afghanistan in August 2021 after 20 years of "War on Terror."

