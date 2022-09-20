Videos of Indian Kabaddi Players Being Served Food Kept in Stadium Toilet Trigger Outrage

https://sputniknews.com/20220920/videos-of-indian-kabaddi-players-being-served-food-in-stadium-toilet-trigger-outrage-1100996592.html
09:36 GMT 20.09.2022 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 20.09.2022)
India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh has hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons of late, with a clip showing kids cleaning toilets at a primary school went viral on social media last month.
Videos of Indian sportswomen being served a meal in a washroom in India's Uttar Pradesh state have caused outrage.
The meal was served to kabaddi players, which is a contact team sport popular in rural parts of India, at an under-17 women's tournament that began on September 16 in Saharanpur.
In the clips doing the rounds on Twitter, students can be seen eating cooked rice, vegetables, and 'pooris’ (deep-fried bread) that were kept inside vessels in the stadium's toilet.
As anger over the incident grew on social media, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended the district's Sports Officer Animesh Saxena. Saxena had earlier defended his decision of keeping the food inside the toilet since no space was available elsewhere at the venue. "It was not kept in the bathroom.
Because it was raining, we made arrangements for food in the swimming pool area. The food was kept in the changing room next to the swimming pool. Some construction work is being done in the stadium and there was no other place to keep the food because of the rain," Saxena argued to reporters.
Several politicians and netizens have targeted Uttar Pradesh authorities for disrespecting the players.
Outraged netizens claimed that no person deserved such a treatment. However, the most scathing criticism of the state's BJP government came from the 2012 Olympic bronze medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.
However, the most scathing criticism of the state's BJP government came from the 2012 Olympic bronze medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.
"It is unfortunate that women players are being treated like this. Ensure such an incident must not be repeated. This is a heart-wrenching video, and I want strict actions to be taken," Dutt told broadcaster Republic TV.
Meanwhile, opposition parliamentarian
Priyanka Chaturvedi urged the state government to take strong action against officials responsible for the shameful act.
"Such a shame! Can't provide basic facilities to our sportspersons but expect them to win medals for the state/nation," the Shiv Sena
MP wrote on Twitter.