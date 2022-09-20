https://sputniknews.com/20220920/uk-culture-minister-claims-more-arms-to-ukraine-will-cut-energy-bills-1101003287.html

UK Culture Minister Claims More Arms to Ukraine Will Cut Energy Bills

UK Culture Minister Claims More Arms to Ukraine Will Cut Energy Bills

The UK's embargo on energy imports has helped send the price of oil and natural gas soaring, with a knock-on effect on the broader inflation rate, now at 10... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T13:10+0000

2022-09-20T13:10+0000

2022-09-20T13:10+0000

energy crisis in europe

uk

great britain

britain

ukraine

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101003917_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d66c5f0849ca8ace5c22fee0951db4d1.jpg

A British cabinet minister has claimed the government's pledge of £2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine next year will cut soaring energy bills at home.Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Secretary Michelle Donelan told Sky News' Kay Burley on Tuesday morning that arming President Volodymyr Zelensky's regime was key to reducing "dependence" on Russian energy exports."So this is actually going to help the cost of living of people, not just in the UK, but across the globe as well," the cabinet minister claimed. "And we hope that other countries will see what we're doing and follow our example."Western sanctions on Russia, including the UK's embargo on energy imports, have backfired, helping send the price of oil and natural gas soaring to levels five or six times those at the start of 2021. That has had a knock-on effect on the prices of other goods, with general inflation hitting 10 percent.Household bills have more than doubled as regulator Ofgem has raised its price cap. Businesses, which are not protected by that limit, face a harsh winter, with almost three-quarters of British pubs surveyed saying they expect to have to shut their doors.Donelan could not clarify how new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng would fund the latest splurge on arms, saying only: "We will outline exactly where that money is coming from."New Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to reverse tax increases made by former chancellor Rishi Sunak — her rival in this summer's Conservative Party leadership election — to pay for the COVID-19 lockdown furlough scheme and to clear the resulting backlog of cases in the National Health Service (NHS).The culture secretary rejected the notion that the inflationary crisis would undermine the government's backing for Kiev's war on the Donbass republics.Authorities in the Donetsk and Lugansk Peoples' Republics, which Russia launched its special military operation to defend, have repeatedly stressed that the West has knowingly been giving Ukrainian troops and neo-Nazi militias heavy artillery and other weapons used to kill civilians.Ukrainian forces again shelled the centre of Donetsk city on Monday, killing 13 people at a bus stop and shop — including two children, according to Mayor Alexei Kulemzin. Images from the scene showed human bodies torn to pieces. The DPR mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said nine shells, of the 155mm calibre fired specifically by NATO-standard howitzers such as the US M777, hit the site of the massacre.Five more people were killed and six injured in the front-line city on Tuesday when shells hit a theatre where a memorial service was being held for a female officer in the Donetsk People's Militia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220920/liz-truss-vows-military-aid-worth-billions-for-ukraine-as-uk-suffers-from-cost-of-living-crisis-1100990051.html

great britain

britain

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, great britain, britain, ukraine, military