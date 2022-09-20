https://sputniknews.com/20220920/sweden-braces-for-monster-interest-rate-hike-to-tame-raging-inflation--1100989803.html

Sweden Braces for 'Monster' Interest Rate Hike to Tame Raging Inflation

Sweden Braces for 'Monster' Interest Rate Hike to Tame Raging Inflation

Sweden's decades-high inflation rate has been exacerbated by a weakening krona, which has recently lost ground against the euro and is the second-worst... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T05:11+0000

2022-09-20T05:11+0000

2022-09-20T05:11+0000

economy

sweden

scandinavia

news

inflation

currency

interest rates

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105030/33/1050303378_0:0:5482:3084_1920x0_80_0_0_9189f5dbd873210f8ed75d54458e6c9e.jpg

The Riksbank, Sweden's Central Bank, is poised for its largest interest hike in nearly three decades, with a decision to be announced later this week.While the Stockholm-based bank is tipped to introduce a 0.75 percent increase, dubbed a “monster hike” by the Swedish press, an even bigger move cannot be excluded. Dagens Industri, Sweden's leading economic daily, recommended a full 1 percent hike. Either variant would constitute the largest increase since the current policy regime, with a 2 percent inflation target, was introduced in 1993.A 1-percent hike would place Sweden among the top ten economies with the world's most-traded currencies to make such a move this year, second only to Canada.A major increase of the interest rate would also come at a time when Sweden is struggling with record inflation, which has reached historic proportions. At 9 percent, it is at its highest point in several decades, and has been well above the Central Bank’s forecasts for nearly a year in a row.Riksbanken Governor Stefan Ingves conceded earlier this month that incremental rate hikes may no longer suffice and said that previous plans for a 0.5 percent increase are no longer valid.The Scandinavian bank Nordea envisaged a 0.75 percent increase in the interest to be announced followed by another 0.5 percent hike to a total of 2 percent at the end of the year.Sweden's inflation woes are exacerbated by a weakening krona, which in recent months has lost more ground against both the euro and the dollar and is the second-worst performer among major currencies this year.Some specialists, including Swedbank Chief Economist Mattias Persson, have warned against too large a hike, stressing that it could further hurt households, which are already postponing major spending amid a cost-of-living crisis and elevated energy costs, as well as businesses, which are slashing expenditures.Earlier, outgoing Social Democrat Finance Minister Mikael Damberg warned that ballooning public debt would “add fuel to inflation and further raise interest rates and could also threaten public finances and threaten welfare and pensions.”Last week, the New York Stock Exchange suffered one of its worst losses in recent memory after investors reacted to a inflation report by selling off stocks. This prompted forecasts that the US Federal Reserve is to make its biggest increase in interest rates by a full percent, a move likely to be copied by other nations.

https://sputniknews.com/20220915/nato-membership-may-harm-swedens-exports-professor-warns-1100796120.html

sweden

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

sweden, scandinavia, news, inflation, currency, interest rates